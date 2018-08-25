Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Are Babymooning In Tuscany, Per ‘Page Six’

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are enjoying the last couple of weeks of being a family of two at an Italian resort in Tuscany, Page Six reports. Middleton has reportedly been relaxing and flaunting her baby bump in a bikini while there.

“Pippa looks absolutely wonderful,” their source said.

According to Page Six, the resort where Pippa and her millionaire husband are staying, the Il Pellicano, is located near Argentario Bay in Porto Ercole, Tuscany. It’s frequented by celebrities and other wealthy vacationers, with the cost of staying in a suite starting at $1,000 per night.

The Pellicano Hotels website describes the lodgings in question as one of Italy’s most “fabled luxury hotels.” It boasts terraces adorned with flowers, sumptuous meals cooked by world-class chefs, and an immersion into the sunny Tuscan way of life.

Pippa Middleton announced her pregnancy in June, after she wrote about keeping fit while pregnant in her column for UK publication Waitrose Weekend.

As Town And Country Magazine reports, she wrote about having to adjust her regular fitness routine when she found out she was pregnant.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realized I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine,” she wrote.

But she added that she was able to revert to her regular routine.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness,” she revealed. “That meant I was able to carry on as normal.”

Her sister, Kate Middleton, wasn’t so lucky. Kensington Palace has confirmed that she experienced extreme morning sickness — or hyperemesis gravidarum — while pregnant.

Pippa Middleton also recommended several exercises that pregnant women can try in order to stay in shape while they’re carrying a baby. Some of these exercises include lunges, reverse flyes, and squats.

Pippa Middleton and husband on a babymoon at luxe Italian resort https://t.co/LcTXi3GOOZ pic.twitter.com/8OBGtCtkVj — Page Six (@PageSix) August 25, 2018

“Fitness gives me a life balance, it gives me energy, and helps clear my mind,” she continued. “I’ve noticed my body change but through exercise I feel it’s being strengthened.”

According to Elle, Pippa and James could be following Kate and William’s example of not attempting to find out the baby’s gender before birth. On the UK’s This Morning talk show, Pippa Middleton’s brother-in-law, Spencer Matthews, said that they don’t know the gender. He then went on to caveat this, stating that the couple is very private, and that the family hasn’t been kept in the loop about all aspects of Pippa’s pregnancy. In that case, it’s possible that Pippa Middleton knows the gender of the child, but has chosen not to tell anyone until the baby is born.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were married last year, at a ceremony attended by Kate Middleton and her royal husband and children. Kate’s new sister-in-law — Megan, Duchess of Sussex — did not attend the ceremony, but was spotted headed to the reception by paparazzi.