Donald Trump Impeachment Talk Dividing Democrats, According To ‘New York Times’

Donald Trump impeachment talks are creating a rift between Washington Democrats, and Democratic voters, 'NYT' suggests.

In the context of the Donald Trump phenomenon, the opposition to the president’s division sowing has been the prevailing common denominator between parts of the American right, and the American left.

From the right, Trump has been criticized for “hurting the American people,” and “causing divisiveness,” by the Koch network, for instance, with the Kochs suggesting, as the Inquisitr previously reported, that they would be willing to support anyone who agrees with their free-market philosophy, regardless of their political affiliation — but, not Trump, unless he changes course. This culminated in the launching of a multi-million dollar, multi-year campaign with the goal of pushing back against Trump’s economic policies.

From the left, Trump is being criticized – and viciously attacked – on a daily basis. Almost everything about the POTUS – and this is evident even to casual observers of the American political landscape – from the way he speaks, tweets, over his Russia ties, economic stances, to his immigration policy is being universally slaughtered by the left, and from the left, constantly.

While Trump’s core base, as the Guardian recently noted, remains unanimously impressed by everything the president does, cracks within the GOP are emerging, and the two predominant wings of the party – the pro-Trump wing, and the anti-Trump wing – seem to be drifting further apart, especially on trade issues, as NPR observed.

But, apart from driving Democrats, and Republicans further apart, and along with sowing division within the party it had emerged from, the Trump phenomenon seems to have spiraled out of control, reaching the Democrats, causing chaos, and amplifying division.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

On August 25, the New York Times reported on what appears to be one of the root causes of disagreement between Washington Democrats, and Democratic voters. The Democrats are split over talks of Donald Trump’s impeachment: voters are eager for it, but officials continue to avoid it.

In a memo and a conference call, top Democrats and Representative Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader, advised the Democratic Party candidates earlier this week to avoid talks of impeachment. They should, instead, focus on the “culture of corruption” under President Trump, DNC leadership suggested, according to the NYT.

Democratic voters, however, disagree.

“I hate Trump. I think he’s corrupt. I think he’s a narcissist. Should I keep going? Both parties have just gone down the tubes,” Sinead Dignon, 29, a stay-at-home mother told the New York Times.

“Oh, I’d love to have him impeached, but I’m really just afraid of some of his supporters. We’ve already seen how well Trump can fan the flames of resentment among people who feel they’ve been left behind,” Dr. Margie Divish, a physician, said.

Many voters, according to the New York Times, have stopped watching the news, due to the extreme polarization of the American political climate. And many of them, even Republicans, want to see Trump impeached.

At least to an extent, data backs up New York Times‘ claims. According to a June CNN poll conducted by SSRS, 52 percent of Americans think President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office, including 77 percent of Democrats.

Two days ago, after Trump warned against impeachment, an ABC News‘ headline cynically read: “Trump warns against impeachment, but Democrats aren’t pushing it.”