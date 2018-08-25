Best Nintendo ‘Nindies’ Under $20 Available Today

Here are the best bang-for-your-buck nindies in Nintendo's lineup of games for the Switch.

Nindies or Nintendo Switch indie games seem to be just as popular as the Japanese gaming company’s AAA titles. Just recently, Nintendo announced the Nindie Showcast livestream, and that it’s preparing to reveal and discuss even more nindies. While waiting for the new indie games to hit the market, it might be worth looking at some of the popular nindies listed below.

SteamWorld Dig 2 is a nindie that ranks high up on Switch fans’ Top 10 indie games list, based on a discussion on the Nintendo Switch Reddit. SteamWorld Dig 2 costs a bit more than the other games on this list at USD $20, but the price seems to be fair considering the nindie title’s popularity. The 2D platform action-adventure was developed by Image & Form Games and received excellent reviews from various publishers. Nintendo Life and GameSpot gave the indie game a 9/10, reported Image Form.

IGN, who rated SteamWorld Dig 2 an 8.8/10, described the indie game as a “breath of fresh air” in its review. The site specifically applauded the aesthetic quality of the game’s world. The game is set in Metroidvania after a town survives a mysterious earthquake. A steambot and her companion travel underground to discover the cause of the calamity.

According to the review, there are a ton of activities in SteamWorld Dig 2, from upgrading equipment, fighting shadow enemies with a pick axe, not to mention uncovering the ending of the RPG-like storyline. The nindie, created by developers Eric Barone and Sickhead Games, has become such a fan favorite, the game’s developers released SteamWorld Heist, which is a turn-based strategy shooter, for USD $15.

Check out this fully interactive 3D model of Captain Piper as a voltbot! Makes us curious about what a Heist sequel could look like. Would you play it? You can marvel at this masterpiece and discover a ton of fun secrets over at Thomas Veyrat's page ???????? https://t.co/TjuqMAmssh pic.twitter.com/FFV6U5axb2 — Image & Form Games (@ImageForm) June 26, 2018

Stardrew Valley is a role-playing game that is also on most Switch gamers’ Top 10 list. According to the nindie’s official website, Stardew Valley was originally released on February 26, 2016. The main plot of the story starts when the player inherits his/her grandfather’s farm. Gamers start off with old tools and work their way up. GameSpot rated Stardew Valley a 9/10. The site praised the game for its seemingly endless fun potential. Gamers have plenty of challenges to overcome and achievements to earn.

Another fan favorite nindie is Enter The Gungeon, by developer Dodge Roll. The shoot ’em up game initially launched in 2016. According to Dodge Roll’s official website, the primary goal of the game seems to be to a hold of a legendary weapon which is a gun that “can kill the past.” Kotaku‘s states that Enter The Gungeon and the Nintendo Switch are made for each other. Based on the site’s review, the indie game takes advantage of the Switch’s strengths. Enter The Gungeon costs USD $15.