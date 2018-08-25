Elizabeth Hurley Wears Sexy Pink Bikini While Showing Off Her Hula Hoop Moves

English actress Elizabeth Hurley wore a sweet, pink string bikini while playing with a hula hoop in her most recent Instagram photo.

Hurley has been posting photos of her mastering the art of bikini shots all summer long, reported the Inquisitr. She has her own swimwear line and enjoys modeling the various pieces on social media.

At 53-years-old, Hurley is known for her sculpted, trim figure that appears to defy the aging process. In the recent photo, she is standing in front of a hedge posing with a hula hoop. The little pink bikini has frills along the waistline and around her breasts. She stands with her body twisted to the side, giving the camera a glimpse of her cleavage and showing off her toned tummy. She’s wearing a subtle layer of makeup with her blue eyes accentuated by thick lashes and her straight, layered hair wind-blown. She has a huge smile on her face.

The caption reads “Hula hoop practice” with the hashtags #home and #Herefordshire.

The Royals star admits to being obsessed with beachwear, according to her website Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She credits her love for swimwear to growing up in England, where the rainy weather made her long for a hot, sunny beach. She designs bathing suits for women and girls.

Hurley explains her passion for swimwear on her website.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age.”

It is clear that Hurley loves warm, sunny places as her most recent vacation took her to Greece. During her trip, she posted a video of herself swimming topless in a pool, with the caption, “Attempting to swim off the calories #holiday #greece.”

The actress credits her stunning figure to maintaining a healthy diet and modest exercise regime. Her workouts consist of daily walking, as she dislikes the gym, but she’s careful to choose organic foods high in fiber and protein and low in carbs.

The Inquisitr wrote that a source close to the actress spoke to Hollywood Life about Hurley’s lifestyle.

“Liz takes health and fitness really seriously. As the face and body of her own swimwear line, it’s essential that she stays in shape, although as a model, it’s second nature for her anyway. Liz has never been a big fan of junk food so it’s easy for her to eat clean…She also drinks a lot of water, which is great for the complexion, as well as the digestive system, and she always starts off her day by drinking a large glass of really warm water as soon as she wakes up.”

In the meantime, fans will be eagerly awaiting another bikini photo of the actress.