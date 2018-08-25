‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, August 27: Bill Warns Katie, Ridge Compliments Steffy [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 27 show that Bill (Don Diamont) is in attack mode as he realizes that custody of his son is at stake. He first appeals to Katie (Heather Tom) and tries to reason with her, and when that doesn’t work, he sets the tone for the next few weeks with a warning. The B&B spoiler video, posted to Facebook, also shows a sweet moment between father and daughter, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Not too long ago, Bill took Will (Finnegan George) for the evening and it soon became apparent that Will wanted to come home. When they arrived back at Katie’s place, Bill and Katie had a long discussion where they agreed that Bill would try to do better by their son. However, Bill was forced to miss an appointment with Will due to work. It was then that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) tried to talk her into filing for sole custody. Bill is outraged at the notion that Will would be removed from his part-time custody.

“Threatening to take my son from me, really? Why would you do that to me?”

Thorne was quite cocky when he informed the publishing mogul that Katie was going to fight for sole custody. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Bill will first appeal to Katie, trying to understand why she is attempting to come between him and his son. Katie appears to truly believe that if she has full control of Will, she will be able to prevent him from being hurt by his father.

“I like what’s happening here, for what it’s worth,” Ridge says.

“It’s worth a lot coming from my co-CEO and father,” Steffy replies.

Ridge and Steffy will share a father-and-daughter moment when he compliments her on the work she has been doing on the Intimate line. He knows that Steffy has thrown herself into work ever since Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) became official. He knows that she is going through a difficult time, and wants to support her in everything that she does.

“Under no circumstances will I let you strip me of custody,” Bill says.

When reasoning with Katie fails, it seems as if Bill will let her know, in no uncertain terms, that she will never get full custody of Will. Bill has always considered himself a family man, and when anybody threatens his family, he has been known to take them out. The latest spoilers tease that Bill will even threaten to use Katie’s past alcoholism against her later this week. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.