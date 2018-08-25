Nintendo Switch: Nindies Showcase Summer 2018 Livestream Set For August 28

Nintendo has announced the date for the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018 Livestream.

Recently, the Japanese gaming company responsible for the Switch announced a Nindies Showcase Summer 2018 livestream which will focus on upcoming “nindie”– shorthand for independent games for Nintendo platforms — release titles. The announcement came as a surprise to fans of smaller games, and of the Switch, as Nintendo UK discussed nindies in its Indie Highlights video just a short while ago.

Nonetheless, gamers are excited about the new nindie lineup.

Nintendo UK released a list of 16 new nindie games set to launch by early 2019 just a week ago, reported IGN. The list includes titles like Monster Boy & The Cursed Kingdom(which is set to be released on November 6, 2018), Bad North(which is already available at the eShop), and Children of Morta — which is set to launch in early 2019. Switch fans were undoubtedly happy to hear about 16 new nindie titles, and so it seems that Nintendo has deigned to give them more. Hence the Nindie Showcase set for next week.

Nintendo announced its live Nindies Showcase via its official Twitter account on August 23, 2018, at 6 a.m. The Tokyo-based game developer is keeping everything hush-hush though, as no other details were announced beyond what the video presentation would focus on, and when it would go live. As indicated in the title of the livestream, the video presentation will concentrate on nindies and will go live on August 28, 2018, at 9 a.m. PST and 12 p.m. EST. Switch fans can watch the Nindies Showcase on YouTube or on Nintendo’s official website.

According to IGN, the last Nindies showcase took place a couple of months ago on March 20, 2018. The spring showcase discussed details on titles such as Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, Mark of the Ninja Remastered, and Reigns: King and Queens. Some games that were discussed in the March showcase, like Bad North, are already available for purchase.

CinemaBlend notes that a Nintendo Direct event just took place which also focused on indie games, particularly Everspace and Windjammers 2. Nintendo’s apparent support of indie games and their developers seems to suggest that the legendary gaming company believes the potential nindie market is healthy and of benefit to the Switch’s install base. CinemaBlend reports that consumer attraction to nindies is as strong as to games comprising Nintendo’s triple-A roster, which include titles like Super Mario Party, games in the Pokemon franchise, and soon, Diablo III: Eternal Collection.

The Nintendo Switch may not have the same powerful hardware like Microsoft’s Xbox One X or Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro — but what the portable console lacks in power, it makes up for in its unique software offerings. The Switch’s internal makeup is perfect for indie games because it allows smaller dev teams to release smaller-scale, less complex games. Additionally, the Switch’s portability and unique control schemes add a level of versatility for indie developers to play with, something which is absent in working with the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.