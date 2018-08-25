Watch Kansas City Chiefs Vs Chicago Bears Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 3, Start Time, How To Watch Online

Pat Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Mitch Trubisky of the Chicago Bears are two of the highest profile young quarterbacks in the NFL, and their teams meet on Saturday.

Two of the most talked-about second-year quarterbacks in the NFL, Pat Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Mitch Trubisky of the Chicago Bears, will be in the spotlight on Saturday when their teams face off in a National Football League Week There preseason showdown — but will either quarterback actually take the field in the game that will live stream from the Windy City? At least one is expected to sit out the action.

In fact, according to ESPN, the decision by new Chicago Head Coach Matt Nagy to rest Trubisky on Saturday was unexpected, as the Bears — who won only five games last season on their way to a last-place finish in the NFC North — are still in the process of installing a new offensive system.

In addition, because the Bears took part in the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game, the Week 3 contest is the team’s final preseason game of the year — meaning that if Trubisky doesn’t have the new system mastered already, his next chance will not come until September 9 when the Bears open their season against the Green Bay Packers, according to USA Today.

But the team assures its fan base in a Twitter posting on Friday that the starters had just completed their “best week of practices so far in 2018.”

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears is expected to sit out the Week 3 preseason game. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears NFL preseason Week 3 game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for noon p.m. Central Daylight Time at 61,500-seat Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, August 25. In the Eastern Time Zone that start time will be 1 p.m., 10 a.m. Pacific.

In playing against Nagy, Mahomes will be facing the coach who helped develop him as a rookie last season when the new Bears boss was offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, as Yahoo! Sports reported.

“One of the neat things about all these, the quarterback position in general, is there are so many guys that are different in regards to how they handle themselves,” Nagy told Yahoo!. “Patrick’s more of a guy that’s going to show more of his competitiveness out on the field. It’s going to show in a good way, he has a great balance of understanding the confidence that he has not only in himself but in his teammates and his coaches.”

Chiefs second-year quarterback Pat Mahomes will face Chiefs former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who now coach Chicago, on Saturday. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs fans who live within the teamsTV market TV market will be able to watch the game against the Chicago Bears live stream for free right off the NFL website. And in the Chicago region, Bears fans can watch a live stream via the NFL’s site as well.

Outside of the home markets of the two teams, NFL Game Pass also offers a free trial period to watch a live stream of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears preseason NFL clash. Or fans may use the stream provided by NFL Network. Viewers should be aware that accessing the NFL Network live stream requires login credentials from a participating cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

But there is another way to live stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears NFL preseason Week 3 showdown for free without a cable or satellite subscription. To do so legally, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” live TV streaming packages, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Chiefs-Bears game streamed live — absolutely free.