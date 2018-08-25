Donald Trump Sexualized One-Year-Old Tiffany, Video Goes Viral Following Celebrity Robert Leach’s Death

The video comes from a 1994 interview on Robert Leach's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous."

A two-decade-old video of Donald Trump sexualizing his recently born daughter has gone viral on the internet, once again shedding light on the president’s strange knack for making impulsive comments with little afterthought.

The video surfaced online for the first time in 2016, when late night talk show host Trevor Noah streamed the video of Trump being interviewed by celebrity interviewer Robert Leach on his show, “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.” While it did create a lot of media buzz at the time — and invited the wrath of several women — Trump defended his actions at the time by dismissing concerns surrounding his alleged misogyny.

But the video is once again receiving widespread attention, given the recent death of Robert Leach in Las Vegas on Friday at the age of 76. In the interview which aired in 1994, Leach is seen asking questions of Donald Trump and his then-wife Marla Maples, whom Trump divorced in 1999. Tiffany Trump, the couple’s only child, was born in October 1993 and was not quite one-year-old at the time of the interview.

Leach asks Trump and his wife about what features their newborn shares with her parents. Instead of talking about eyes or hair or other facial elements, as Noah pointed out in his assessment of the bizarre video, the first thing that Trump refers to is Tiffany’s legs — saying that the infant’s legs are as good as Marla’s. Then, in what could be described as an inexplicable act of sexualization of his own infant, Trump goes on to cup his hands to his own chest, referring to the one-year-old’s breasts, as noted by the Huffington Post.

“Well, I think she’s got a lot of Marla, she’s a really beautiful baby. She’s got Marla’s legs. We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet, but time will tell.”

Those who wish to see Trump answering the question for themselves can find the clip hosted by Comedy Central.

Why Donald Trump sexualizing his one-year-old daughter makes perfect sense. https://t.co/CmL7LoVXcA pic.twitter.com/DWpNUj23PP — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 6, 2016

Noah hunted down the video being referred to, and broadcast it in April 2016, several months before Trump’s Billy Bush tape or his reported silencing of alleged female victims came to light. None of this seemed to make much difference to Trump’s supporters at the time.

Now, however, as the president finds himself increasingly embroiled in a financial investigation of his alleged dealings with Russia in addition to facing accusations of having paid women to keep silent regarding alleged extramarital affairs, such archival videos once again show us that no one is immune from Trump’s erratic behavior — not even his one-year-old daughter.