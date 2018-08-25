‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of August 27: Hope Feels Threatened By Steffy, Custody Fight Begins

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 27 tease that Hope (Annika Noelle) will soon discover that wearing Liam’s (Scott Clifton) ring on her finger does not minimize her husband’s duty to Kelly (Gabriel Sporman), his baby with ex-wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Battle lines will be drawn when Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) go head-to-head for the custody of their son, Will (Finnegan George).

Zoe has also not given up on a relationship with Xander again, and Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that she will give him a kiss in appreciation for the fact that he did not send her home to the UK. Steffy will also throw herself into work now that Liam is officially off-limits. By the end of the week, she will be able to show off the results of her efforts.

Monday, August 27

Highlight Hollywood reports that Xander will ask his ex-girlfriend to go easy on Emma (Nia Sioux). However, Zoe will expect a favor in return. She will also approach Quinn (Rena Sofer) with a proposition.

Now that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie have told Bill about their intentions with regard to Will, he will be furious. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that he will declare that they will not succeed in their lawsuit.

Tuesday, August 28

Having just returned from honeymoon, Hope will be excited to go to her ultrasound appointment with her new husband at her side. She will search for her husband only to eventually find him with Steffy and Kelly.

B&B viewers saw how disappointed Will was when his dad didn’t pitch to pick him up as promised. Therefore, it is only natural that he would hesitate when given the opportunity to spend some quality time alone with Bill again. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thorne will pick up on Will’s trepidation and use it against Dollar Bill.

Wednesday, August 29

Bill will try to reason with Katie. He will try and show her that it is not in Will’s best interests to grow up without his biological father in the picture. When that fails, he threatens to bring up Katie’s alcoholism against her in a court of law.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam will accompany his wife to the ultrasound appointment. An awkward moment will ensue when Hope realizes that Dr. Phillips and Liam already know each other because she was Steffy’s OB-Gyn.

Thursday, August 30

Brooke is no stranger to conflict. Quinn, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Thorne all believe that Bill should lose joint custody of his son. Brooke will argue that both parents should have equal access to their child.

Soap Central states that Liam will leave the ultrasound appointment to help Steffy with Kelly. Hope will be upset that her husband left her with an ultrasound picture in her hand to go to his daughter’s aid.

Friday, August 31

Bill is still raging about the sole custody lawsuit and will vow to Katie that she has started a battle that she is bound to lose.

Steffy will show off the designs she has been working on for Intimates, her bedroom line.

Hope will turn to her mother about her conflicting feelings regarding Liam and his family with Steffy. She finally understands how complicated life is going to be with Kelly in the mix. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.