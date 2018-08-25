Hollywood And Vegas Stars React To the Death Of ‘Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous’ Host, Robin Leach

The beloved TV host passed away at age 76.

Robin Leach is being mourned by some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and Las Vegas. The longtime host of the series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous passed away at age 76 after a lengthy hospital stay. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Leach had been in the hospital since November after he suffered a stroke while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas. Robin Leach spent months at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio before returning to his hometown of Las Vegas in June. He suffered a second stroke earlier this week.

Robin Leach’s decades-long career as an entertainment journalist had him crossing paths with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. His most famous show, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, aired in syndication from 1984-95. Leach was also an early investor in the Food Network and helped launch the syndicated Entertainment Tonight news show. But Leach spent much of the last two decades as an entertainment reporter in Las Vegas, where he lived.

Famous fans and friends paid tribute to Robin Leach following the announcement of his death, including several stars that headline the entertainment scene in Las Vegas. Magician Criss Angel, who has hosted several residencies at the Luxor in Las Vegas, revealed that he referred to Leach as Uncle Robin.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Robin Leach,”Angel tweeted. “Uncle Robin I affectionally referred to him as, a dear friend, an original, someone u could always count on. Was so inspired w/ Rich & Famous – when we met in 2004 we became fast friends- There will never be another. Forever missed.”

Singer Celine Dion, whose has a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, also paid tribute to Leach, tweeting, “Saddened to hear the news that Robin Leach has passed away. He was a thoughtful and considerate man, and a great supporter of the entertainment scene in Las Vegas.”

Actor-singer Michael Des Barres took to Twitter to describe Robin Leach as “the first reality guy.”

“He was TMZ and the whole Kardashian culture before any of that happened. So for that, he will be remembered. RIP Mr. Champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” Des Barres wrote.

Other stars, including William Shatner, Donny Osmond, reality TV host Chris Harrison, and the Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Robin Leach on social media. You can see some of the tweets about Robin Leach below.

Saddened to hear the news of Robin Leach passing today. Grateful I got to know him and enjoy incredible conversations about life and this business. “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams” my friend RIP pic.twitter.com/BTYp1rZQOf — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) August 24, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear about #RobinLeach's passing. He was always supportive and went out of his way to be kind to me. I don't think I ever read a negative review from him. Rest in peace my friend. The Vegas family will miss you greatly. #RIPRobinLeach pic.twitter.com/boEftddcM8 — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) August 24, 2018

Condolences to the family of my friend @Robin_Leach He will be missed. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 24, 2018

Good night Robin Leach…wishing you champagne wishes and caviar dreams — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) August 25, 2018

He was larger than life. A generous man with tremendous talent. The Las Vegas Strip has lost a little of its luster. #RIP, Robin Leach. — Bruce Boxleitner (@boxleitnerbruce) August 25, 2018

May my good friend Robin Leach Rest In Peace ..you was always a Gentlemen …it was my pleasure to have know you for the last 40 years .GOD BLESS Y O U — ERIK ESTRADA (@ErikEstrada) August 24, 2018

Sad to hear we lost a legend this morning. Here’s to endless champagne and caviar ???? Rest in peace Robin Leach. pic.twitter.com/UHxmOUX66A — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) August 24, 2018

