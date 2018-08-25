Blake Lively Hilariously Claps Back At Fan Who Hated On Her Outfit

Blake's hitting back after being told to fire her stylist - only to reveal she's actually her own stylist.

Blake Lively had a hilarious response to an Instagram user who urged her to fire her stylist. Per Entertainment Tonight, Blake responded to a fan on the social media site this week after they called her out for wearing a blue, purple, and green patterned pantsuit with a light blue shirt and tie.

After Lively shared a snap of her ensemble as she embarked on a press tour to promote her new movie A Simple Favor, one fan was quick to make it known that they weren’t exactly the biggest fan of her outfit.

“I say this with so much love & respect for you babe,” the fan commented on one of the snaps the actress shared with her more than 22 million followers this week, “please hire a stylist or fire the one you’re currently with.”

After reading the comment from the fan, Blake opted to clap back in the comments section, noting that she’s her own stylist while hilariously joking about trying to fire herself.

“Thank you for the tips, sir. Alas, I’ve tried to fire @blakelively so many times,” Lively hit back in response, joking, “But that b***h just keeps coming back. She won’t leave me alone.”

And it seems like the star was ready to poke a whole lot of fun at herself, as Blake also made a joke about her matching two piece on the social media site.

Lively shared several photos of herself in the pantsuit on her Instagram account, joking about her look in the caption by comparing it to a tablecloth.

“Picnic anyone?” she captioned a handful of Instagram photos of herself walking the streets in the outfit.

“I’ll bring the tablecloth…” Lively then quipped to her more than 22 million followers.

Blake then uploaded another photo on Instagram which gave her followers a better look at her huge stunning rings and jewelry which included a strawberry pin on her tie.

“My kinda candy,” she captioned the snaps, adding two diamond emojis and a strawberry to her post.

But her latest hit back isn’t the first time the mom of two has called out a hater in her Instagram account.

As Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the star first hit back after a fan called her out for her grammar after she mistakenly put a heart emoji too close to her tag in the caption of a photo which meant a link to her husband, Ryan Reynolds’, page didn’t work.

“I’m crying at her and the fact that she doesn’t know she needs to put a space after an emoji for the tag to work,” one fan wrote in the comments which garnered a response from the former Gossip Girl actress.

Hitting back, Blake quipped in response, “Good point! @blakelively is so dumb!!!!”