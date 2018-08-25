Supermodel Claudia Schiffer Wows In A Pink Bikini On A Yacht

The 47-year-old mom of three is showing off her bikini body in Italy.

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer is proving that age is just a number as she showed off her toned body in a pink bikini while enjoying some down time on a yacht in Italy this week. Daily Mail published new photos of the 47-year-old star revealing her toned physique and sporting a fun patterned two piece on August 23.

The mom of three was sporting a patterned pink and white two piece bikini in the new snaps showing off her seriously toned torso in her strappy bikini while also keeping her skin shielded from the sun by applying sunscreen to her body and face.

Claudia – who appeared to be going makeup free in the paparazzi snaps – had her long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail as she vacationed in Tuscany, Italy, and shielded her sun from the eyes with stylish sunglasses which featured thick white frames.

The candid paparazzi snaps showed the star spending some quality time with her family as she enjoyed the sea with her husband Matthew Vaughn and their three children, 15-year-old Caspar, 13-year-old Clementine, and 7-year-old Cosima. Claudia and Matthew married in 2002.

The latest bikini photos of Schiffer, who’s modeled for some of the biggest names in the fashion industry including Chanel, Versace, and Balmain, come just days after the supermodel was last spotted in a bikini.

As Inquisitr reported, Claudia was photographed wearing a leopard print bikini while on another yacht in Italy earlier this week sporting the same set of white sunglasses.

But while Schiffer stunned fans in the latest bikini photos and has graced the covers of some of the most prestigious fashion magazines in the world during her long career, she admitted to In Style last year that she’s actually naturally pretty shy.

“I’m still that shy. You wouldn’t notice it because I now know how to deal with it,” she explained to the outlet in October. “But that inner feeling of feeling really good and comfortable and happy is only when I’m with a small crowd. The moment you put me into a big party, inside, I’m thinking, ‘Ah!'”

The stunning supermodel also told the site that she never considered herself to be beautiful when she was younger, admitting that she’d often sit in the back of class when she was in school hoping that no one would notice her.

“I was completely aware that my bum stuck out more than other people’s bums. I’m much taller, I’m much skinnier, and I thought back then that was a negative,” Schiffer shared of her body insecurities. “So when someone discovered me, I suddenly realized: These things can be positives.”

Claudia then added that being scouted as a model helped her to “[gain] that inner confidence” that she didn’t have before when she was young. “I had this weird combination — I was shy but also [had] strength inside,” Schiffer said.