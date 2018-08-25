Kourtney Kardashian Proves She’s The Most Interesting One To Look At In Shiny Purple One-Piece

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shines in her latest swimsuit style.

Kourtney Kardashian is pretty in purple. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hot the best revenge after her rocky summer by posting an Instagram that shows her stealing the spotlight—and the shine. Kardashian posted a photo of herself in a shiny, plunging purple one-piece swimsuit as she cooled off in an exotic outdoor shower.

The mom of three captioned the pic with, “Sometimes I take all the shine.”

Kardashian’s Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to react to the photo, with one fan wiring, “Don’t ever be afraid to shine,” and another commenting, “Wow u are interesting to look at Kourt.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s sizzling photo comes a few weeks after her sister, Kim, called her the “least exciting to look at” during a feud over a family photo shoot. Kourtney later translated the comment to “least interesting to look at,” but either way, based on her most recent photos, the eldest Kar-Jenner sister is proving she is both exciting and interesting to look at.

Kardashian previously shared several photos from her most recent vacation to Mexico. The super fit reality star recently modeled a neon yellow bikini as she vacationed on the beach with her friends Amanda Lee, Stephanie Shepherd, Sarah Howard and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan on the heels of her breakup with Younes Bendjima, as reported by E! News.

Earlier this summer, the 39-year-old reality star wore a stunning black bathing suit while hanging on a yacht on in Italy, just one several sexy styles she sported during her European vacation.

sometimes i take all the shine A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian may be known for her many swimsuit looks, but she’s also known for sharing her secrets with her fans. Earlier this year, Kardashian began sharing the links to all her hottest swimsuit styles on her paid-for app, KourtneyKardashian.com.

In May, the brunette beauty revealed that she was “currently coveting” metallic swimwear looks, including a gilded triangle bikini by Oseree Swimwear. Kourtney also coveted a$215 Norma Kamali suit.

“Scroll down to see the metallic swimsuits I’ve been wearing lately—including the exact ones from my recent vacation,'” Kardashian wrote per the Daily Mail. “One of my favorite metallic red Norma Kamali swimsuits is sold out, but the Kai Lani below is similar and I have that style in a few colors.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s shiny, purple one-piece may be her best bathing suit look yet, but stay tuned. Summer isn’t quite over yet, so there will likely be more sizzling swimsuits photos to follow.