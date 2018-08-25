‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, August 24: Bill Lashes Out After Learning Of Katie & Thorne’s Plan

Ridge and Brooke have differing opinions on who should have custody of Will.

Bold and the Beautiful recap features Katie (Heather Tom) trying to soothe Will (Finnegan George) after he learns that his father won’t be able to keep their date. Will wants to know if Bill (Don Diamont) was angry with him because he didn’t stay the night the previous week, but Katie reassured him that that was not the case. Later, she cries as she relays to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) how broken her son’s heart was. Thorne has another take on the situation and presses her to take control of the situation by filing for sole custody of Will.

He tells her that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) believes that she has a good chance at winning a custody battle. Katie is shocked to hear about her chances, and Thorne keeps pushing his agenda that it would be better for her to raise Will so that she has more control of Bill’s access. Bold and the Beautiful recap, via She Knows Soaps, reveals that Katie remains very torn about the decision.

Back at Spencer Publications, Bill tried to get out of the meeting early so that he could spend time with his son. He even told the Asian Consortium that just as he exceeded their expectations, he must go and do the same for his son. However, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) argues with him and Bill is forced to stay for the duration of the meeting. When the meeting ends, Bill rushes to go pick up Will.

Katie worries about making the right choice when Thorne proposes she seek full custody of her son. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/YPQpAgJxP7 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/SS7LXYs82N — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 24, 2018

He arrives to pick his son up but Katie is having none of it, telling him that he already canceled on Will. He protests that he was late, not absent. Thorne also wants to add his 2 cents but Bill puts him in his place. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Thorne then breaks the news that Katie wants to file sole custody and limit his access to his own son. Bill is blown away and warns her that Will won’t appreciate his mother trying to keep his father away from him. He tells her that at one point they cared about each other, and reminds her that those feelings are still mutual.

“There was a time when you cared about me. You still do care about me and I care about you.” – Bill #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EzuKPWjXIK — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 24, 2018

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are still on honeymoon. Liam pretends to be a waiter and a masseur, but Hope prefers having her husband right with her. They make love and talk about their “funnymoon.” They agree to be better parents than their parents were to them.

What do you think Bill’s reaction will be? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/LymUCrR1wh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 24, 2018

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are still talking about Will’s father. Ridge believes that Thorne would make a good stepfather. Brooke agrees that he would do well in the role, but says that both Katie and Bill should have equal access to their child. Brooke speaks from the experience that she had as a child who grew up without her father present in her life. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.