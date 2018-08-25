Trump Facing ‘Countdown To Impeachment’ Amid Growing Troubles For The President

From Democrat and Republican members of Congress, to the president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and even according to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, talk of impeachment is seriously heating up.

Since before Donald Trump even took the oath of office, talk of his impeachment has been underway in some circles. Most of those taking seriously the prospects of impeachment as a legitimate threat to Trump’s presidency were those most at odds with Trump’s political stances. Republicans have largely supported president Trump, and even most Democrats have avoided impeachment talk.

However, less than two years after Donald Trump entered the Oval Office, references to his potential impeachment are being openly discussed by members of congress, former Trump administration officials, and even the president’s own attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is having to respond to questions about the touchy subject.

According to the Independent, Rudy Giuliani recently went on the defensive about prospects of a Trump impeachment. Giuliani warned that impeaching Donald Trump would result in a “revolt” by the American people. He claimed the only reason Trump could possibly be impeached would be for political reasons.

Giuliani’s comments came only two days after Trump’s former-attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges. Some of those criminal charges included Donald Trump’s own campaign finances.

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, seen on the front page of AM New York newspapers outside of Trump Park Avenue on August 22, 2018 in New York City, where Cohen has an apartment. Cohen entered a plea deal over tax and bank fraud, as well as campaign finance violations, the previous day. Yana Paskova / Getty Images

Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist and someone who was a prominent member of the Trump administration, is not scoffing at the prospect of a Trump impeachment. Bannon told reporters for Bloomberg that the midterm elections in November would be a “referendum on impeachment.”

While house Democratic leader Nanci Pelosi has mostly ignored calls for impeachment, urging Democrats to focus on the midterms instead, Democratic congressman Al Green has not been as cordial.

Green says it’s only a matter of time before impeachment proceedings begin, in the wake of Michael Cohen’s recently-discovered crimes.

“I think the president has to realize that the countdown to impeachment has already started. He, at some point, will have to choose if he will face impeachment or if he will resign. It will be his choice. The congress will have no choice but to act. At some point we have to act.”

In a recent interview with Fox News, Donald Trump himself acknowledged the possibility of impeachment, stating he wasn’t sure if congress could impeach someone who had done “a great job.”

He went on to warn that such an impeachment might lead to an economic collapse, saying he believed the stock market would crash.

Currently, Robert Mueller is still investigating the Trump campaign for collusion with Russia to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. Trump is also reportedly being investigated for obstruction of justice in regard to that investigation.

Trump regularly refers to Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt,” however a number of subpoenas and convictions have already come about as a result of Mueller’s probe.