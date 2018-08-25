Kourtney Kardashian Dons High Cut Neon Bikini During Girls Trip To Mexico

Kourtney Kardshian is strutting her stuff on the beach in Mexico this week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been displaying her wide variety of bathing suits, and seemingly having a great time while doing so.

According to an August 24 report by E! Online, Kourtney Kardashian is currently vacationing in Mexico, where she has having a girls trip with some of her closest friends. Kourt has been spotted out and about on the beach with Amanda Lee, Stephanie Shepherd, Sarah Howard, and makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan.

On Friday, Kourtney was photographed by paparazzi wearing a bright neon yellow, high cut, string bikini that left little to the imagination. The mother-of-three was spotted getting a workout in as she and her girlfriends jogged on the beach. Kardashian also added a trendy pair of sunglasses to complete her beachy look, and wore her hair parted down the middle and in loose waves while having fun in the sun with her friends.

The girls trip comes just days after Kourtney Kardashian’s split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, was announced. The reality star was reportedly the one to pull the plug on the relationship, and sources tell the outlet that Kourt was “upset for a moment and then got over it.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney isn’t the only one hitting the beach in Mexico. Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with, is also in Mexico.

Scott and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, are currently staying at Kardashian family friend Joe Francis’ home in Punta Mita, the very same home that Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, stayed in with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons last week.

The couple are in Mexico to celebrate Sofia’s 20th birthday in style, and reportedly have Scott and Kourtney’s oldest two children, Mason and Penelope, in tow for the getaway.

However, this isn’t the first time that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have visited Joe Francis’ estate in Mexico. The pair, who have been dating since last summer, also vacationed there back in January.

It seems that all the members of the Kardashian family are trying to get their last vacations of summer in. Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Scott all chose to head to Mexico, while Kim Kardashian recently spent time in Miami with her friends and family. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is set to head out on the road with Travis Scott during his upcoming tour.