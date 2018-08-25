Twitter Thinks Donald Trump Used A Body Double For Melania In First Public Appearance After Hush Money Scandal

The woman who got off the plane with Donald looked nothing like the real first lady, many believed.

A video of Melania Trump in the first public appearance with her husband since his hush money scandal blew up has the internet buzzing, with some theorizing that Donald used a body double of his wife.

The strange theory took hold on Twitter after the first couple boarded Marine One for a stop in Ohio, where they visited a hospital as part of the first lady’s initiative to bring attention to a rare disorder. While everything looked normal as Melania Trump boarded the plane and stopped at the hospital, the return trip caught the attention of Twitter for the first lady’s seemingly unrecognizable appearance.

Many believed that the person who got off the plane with Donald Trump wasn’t actually Melania but instead a body double, though it wasn’t clear why the real Melania would travel and appear with him. Some conspiracy theorists went even deeper down the rabbit hole, suggesting that she may have used the trip as cover to escape the White House.

The visit came just days after Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to a slew of federal charges including campaign finance violations for hush money payments to two women claiming they had affairs with Trump. Adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal both said they had trysts with Trump in the months after Melania gave birth to their son.

This is actually not the first time that people on Twitter have theorized that Donald Trump is using a body double for Melania. There have been a number of other public appearances where people swear that the woman next to Donald looks like a body double rather than the real Melania. One of those occurrences took place earlier this summer, when some believed that it was actually a look-alike who traveled to Brussels with the president.

This new Melania double is weak sauce. #wheresmelania pic.twitter.com/yAsbR7CuQJ — Johnny Killoran (@metroville) July 10, 2018

As Business Insider noted, the Melania Trump body double conspiracy theorists have built up a trove of supposed evidence.

“According to the theory, Trump has a body double who stands in for her at different times,” the report noted. “It’s part of a larger narrative about Trump acting secretively and seemingly unlike herself, fueled by camera angles and fashion choices that can obscure parts of her face, as well as a Secret Service agent who looks a little like her.”

Those who want a closer look of the supposed Melania Trump body double from Friday’s appearance can find it video of it on Twitter.