Miranda Lambert seems to stay in the spotlight with her love life, this time it is for her controversial relationship with Evan Felker. The country superstar confirmed on Friday that she is ‘happily single’ after splitting with the Turnpike Troubadours singer.

The 34-year-old star takes the good with the bad in relationships, usually turning them into money-making anthems. Lambert told the Tenessean that she is is open for whatever comes next in her life.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it. You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

After the big divorce with superstar Blake Shelton and breakup with ex-boyfriend Anderson East, rumors began floating around Lambert’s involvement with Felker in April 2018, whose band was opening for her.

While Felker was in the process of divorcing his wife, Staci Felker, rumors began to fly of the new flame’s romance, E News reported. The Turnpike Troubadours joined Lambert’s tour in February but an inside source said the singer began sending Felker “flirty” texts before the group ever performed.

“She was pursuing him,” the source said. Felker “blind sighted” his estranged wife with the sudden divorce only 15 days after meeting the country star, according to the source.

“They had never met and she had started texting him about looking forward to playing together and getting to know each other and maybe they could write because she really liked his writing sort of thing,” the source said, according to People. “It started very much about work. He was completely thrilled. By the time he was leaving for tour, it had become a lot flirtier.”

Lambert is reportedly getting back together with her fellow Pistol Annies, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, to put out a new album this fall. For their third album the group said they are channeling their real life experiences, such as Lambert’s breakup into real music but she admit’s sometimes the truth can sting.