Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Shares His Assessment Of Rising Superstar Kyle Kuzma

After Jayson Tatum, NBA legend Kobe Bryant also had a workout with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.

It has been two years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant retired as an NBA player, but he still makes himself involved in basketball stuff. Aside from making an analysis of games, teams, and players, Bryant is also actively helping young and promising talents find the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

Some of the young players who reached out Kobe Bryant this offseason are Jayson Tatum and Kyle Kuzma. In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Lakers Nation), Bryant revealed that the first major thing he ordered the players to do during the workout is to assess themselves. Bryant wanted them to start by knowing what are the things that make them comfortable and uncomfortable inside the court.

Bryant believes being honest to their strengths and weaknesses is crucial to the development of an NBA player. This will help the coaches and other team staffs find the areas they need to improve on a player’s game. Regarding Kyle Kuzma, Bryant looked very impressed with his work ethic and the growth he continues to show.

“He looks great, man. He’s got good rhythm. He has the ability to disassociate movements, which gives him a fluidity when he plays. He can shoot the ball, he’s worked on his midrange game a lot, post-up game looks strong. I’m looking forward to him having a good year.”

Kyle Kuzma is considered as one of the steals of the 2017 NBA Draft. As a No. 27 overall pick, the 23-year-old power forward exceeded the expectations from him in his rookie season. Kuzma may have defensive issues, but he is a reliable contributor on the offensive end of the floor. In 77 games he played with the Lakers last season, Kuzma averaged 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Working out with one of the greatest NBA players of all-times is undeniably a huge experience for Kuzma. The things he learned from Kobe Bryant will make him more useful for the Lakers next season. His development this summer will be crucial as the Lakers are expecting more from him in his sophomore year. With LeBron James as the Lakers’ lone superstar, Kuzma is one of the young players who need to step up to bring the Lakers back to their former glory. After working out with Kuzma, Bryant strongly believes the young power forward will be “having a good year.”