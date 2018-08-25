WWE News: Neville Is No Longer Under Contract With WWE After A Year’s Absence

After almost a year out of the ring, one of the most talented cruiserweights is finally free.

Almost a year ago, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville walked out on the company, and he hasn’t been seen in a ring since. He has been in a major dispute with WWE over his contract and the way he was being used on television, which has had him completely invisible to almost everyone. Now, it appears as if he may finally be free to go and resume his wrestling career, as he is no longer under contract with WWE.

Late on Friday night, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that a “source with direct knowledge of the situation” has confirmed that Neville is no longer under contract to WWE. The wrestler formerly known as PAC walked out on the company back in October of last year.

It is not entirely clear when the parting of ways came between the former NXT Champion and WWE, but it does appear to be a done deal. The exact details of the release aren’t known either, and that means it isn’t clear if there is a no-compete clause on him for any length of time or even at all.

Whether it happens anytime soon or within the next couple of months, Neville will end up returning to a wrestling ring somewhere.

WWE

Back in mid-October, Neville walked out on WWE after he was told that he would lose a match to then-Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore on Monday Night Raw. Neville was not happy with the finish that was scheduled for the match and simply left.

Since that time, Neville has gone completely silent on social media as he hasn’t posted on his Twitter account since September of 2017. The former champion refused to wrestle and wanted his release, but WWE refused to let him go from his contract either.

It appears as if something finally changed.

There has been speculation lately that Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks would love to have Neville wrestle at All In on Sept. 1, 2018. If Neville truly is out of his WWE contract and doesn’t have a no-compete clause, that is very possible now.

Earlier this week, Cody Rhodes retweeted a video posted by a fan which showcased the SummerSlam match that had Neville and Stephen Amell vs. Stardust (Rhodes) and Wade Barrett. Cody expressed that he missed Neville.

I miss Neville https://t.co/fTlGAA3pxa — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 23, 2018

A mere minute after Cody posted that he missed Neville, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks responded.

Me too. I talked to him the other day. He’s good. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) August 23, 2018

Of course, this could simply be a coincidence coming with the release of Neville from his WWE contract. On the other hand, it could be a sign that Jackson and/or Rhodes may have known something more by having spoken to Neville.

Neville is only 32-years-old and still has a lot of his best wrestling to do, but for a year, many have realized that it will no longer be for WWE. After almost a full year out of the ring and in a major dispute with the company, he has finally escaped his contract and is a free agent. It’s not yet known where he will end up going or what he will be doing, but the “Man That Gravity Forgot” is going to be flying through the air again soon.