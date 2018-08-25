Virginia Burmeister, Girlfriend of Richard Wilkins, Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At ‘Chasing Comets’ Premiere

Richard Wilkins, entertainment reporter from ‘Today’, attended the Sydney premiere of ‘Chasing Comets’ with his girlfriend Virginia Burmeister in tow on Thursday. The 50-year-old Burmeister looked beautiful in a daring nude dress covered with a black lace overlay. Unfortunately, then she lived out the nightmare of every female walking the red carpet.

The dreaded wardrobe malfunction.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Burmeister ended up showing a bit more than intended when the plunging neckline of her dress led to her flashing some additional skin. Actor and soccer star Beau Rogers was happy to share all the details during a segment of ‘The Kyle And Jackie O Show.’

“I don’t care if I’m going to get into trouble for this but I’m going to say what happened.” Rogers stated, visibly excited by the event according to reporting by New Idea. “Both t**s fell out.”

As expected, both Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson pumped Beau for more information, which he seemed only too pleased to provide. “After that I couldn’t stop looking at her! She bent over, bent down, and one popped out.”

Richard Wilkins girlfriend Virginia suffers wardrobe malfunction https://t.co/yAS5wmeeUE pic.twitter.com/S68gJluKFg — Zesty Celebrity News (@zesty_celebrity) August 24, 2018

After pulling up pictures from the event, both shock jock Kyle and Jackie O complimented Burmeister’s physique. They did take some pot-shots at her boyfriend, though, suggesting Richard Wilkins missed both the wardrobe malfunction and slept through the movie, due to him possibly being 70-years-old. (He is, in fact, 64-years-old.) And Burmeister is said to have dealt with the issue by simply fixing the flub and moving on, proving that class is as ageless as black lace.

‘Chasing Comets’ is drama comedy indie sports film starting soccer star Beau Ryan. His wife, Kara, was also in attendance at the premiere and expressed her pride at her husband’s starring role.

“What a special night celebrating the premiere of @chasingcometsofficial and the hubby @therealbeauryan first big acting role!!” She wrote online. There were no comments to suggest whether or not she saw the wardrobe malfunction or her husband’s reaction to it.

However, as exciting as the night might have been when it came to wardrobe issues, Beau Ryan did have some scathing comments for Richard Wilkins, whom he contends slept through the entire movie.

“He’s lovely and I love [Virginia] too, but he gave the movie a s**t rating because he didn’t watch it! He didn’t even see one frame of it. He gave it like two of three stars or something.”