Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus Split Because ‘She Had To Let Him Hit Bottom,’ Per ‘People’

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus split earlier this month. According to a source talking to People, the split was because of Affleck’s struggles with addiction.

Affleck, 46, entered rehab on Wednesday. This is Affleck’s third time entering rehab. He had previously sought treatment in 2001 and 2017.

When Affleck and Shookus split, it was initially reported that it was due to the strains of trying to make a long-distance relationship work, according to People. Since the split, Affleck had been seen out and about with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

A source close to the couple, according to People, said that Shookus had been supportive of Affleck’s recovery.

“Lindsay had been supporting Ben’s sobriety and going to meetings with him,” the source said. “She had him in meditation and they were doing it together. His recovery was something that was very important to both of them.”

Shookus, 38, decided that it would be best for Affleck if the couple ended their relationship.

“She was trying to stay as close to him as possible so that he would stay on the right path, but ultimately it just wasn’t possible,” the source said. “She knew she had to let him hit bottom.”

A source speaking to Entertainment Tonight tells a slightly different story.

According to the source, Affleck initiated the break-up after Shookus pushed him to enter rehab.

“He didn’t want to be controlled and ended things with Lindsay,” the source said.

Before Affleck’s birthday, a source told People that he was doing well.

“He is in a good place mentally,” the source said.

A source speaking to Us Weekly says this wasn’t actually the case. The source said that Affleck hadn’t “been sober or been that present” for Shookus or his family.

Affleck was vocal about his need for help, though, a source told People.

His ex-wife Jennifer Garner is the one who drove him to a rehabilitation facility in Malibu on Wednesday. Affleck shares three children with Garner: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Garner is relieved that Affleck is safe and seeking treatment.

“The process has been very exhausting for her,” the source said.

In March, 2017, Affleck posted a statement on Facebook discussing his treatment for alcohol addiction, according to People.

In the statement, he addressed that he wanted to “live life to the fullest and be the best father [he] can be.”

He expressed his gratitude for Garner and her care for their children, and that there is no reason to be ashamed of seeking help.