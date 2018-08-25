Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Add A New Member To Their Family — A Labrador

Meghan and Harry have added a new dog to the mix.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are growing their family one step at a time. It’s not the baby that everyone is hoping for, but at least it’s a start. According to the Daily Mail, the royal couple has welcomed a new dog, a Labrador, into their home. We still don’t know the dog’s name or color, but Kensington Palace may reveal those details soon. A source said that the new dog is already happy and settled down.

“The dog is already happily ensconced at their cottage…. Like the Sussexes, the dog will divide its time between the palace and their country home in the Cotswolds.”

It’s not too surprising to hear it’s a Labrador, considering Meghan left behind Bogart, a Labrador-shepherd rescue dog, in Toronto. While the Duchess would have liked to bring the dog, it was reportedly too old to fly so friends are taking care of him. Her other rescue, a beagle named Guy, has been living with her since November. She added Bogart and Guy to her life while she was still married to Trevor Engelson, and got them from a Los Angeles rescue.

There’s also a possibility that their new Labrador is a rescue dog, since Duchess of Cornwall is the Royal Patron of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Meghan’s dog Guy in a car with The Queen. Him looking out the window at all the peasants is a mood. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/JqfcRBSsxd — Truth hurts (@Jasamgurlie) May 18, 2018

Meghan’s beagle Guy was saved by a series of lucky events. He was believed to have been living alone in the Kentucky woods before he was picked up by animal control. They were going to euthanize Guy, but a few days before he was set to be put down, an Ontario-based organization named A Dog’s Dream Rescue saved him, detailed W Magazine.

From there, Guy ended up at an adoption event. Meghan walked in, and fell in love.

So Meghan’s rescue dog Guy rode to the #royalwedding in the car with the Queen, spotted by @darlingdog. Boss. pic.twitter.com/uNCwVbgmXB — Sunday Times Style (@TheSTStyle) May 19, 2018

The Duchess’ older dog Bogart also has an interesting backstory. Meghan ran into Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi at a dog shelter. Ellen then told Meghan that she “had to rescue” Bogart, and pointed him out to her. Not one to go against the great Ellen DeGeneres’ advice, Meghan ended up with Bogart back at home.

While some have criticized Meghan’s choice to leave Bogart back in Canada, it was something that her vet advised her to do. Someone also added that “She left him with very good friends that often cared for him whenever she was away for work,” so at least Bogart is with some friendly faces.