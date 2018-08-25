Audrey Roloff has been stopped for speeding and distracted driving

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have left the TLC show Little People, Big World, but that doesn’t mean that they are staying out of the news. Audrey Roloff was just pulled over by police near her home in Oregon for the fourth time, this time for distracted driving while using her cell phone. Her infant daughter luckily was not in the car, but in Oregon, like many states, you can only use hands-free devices while a car is moving.

Radar Online reported that the Washington County Police pulled over Audrey Roloff when she was spotted using her phone while driving. Detective Robert Rookhuÿzen explained that Roloff was given a ticket.

“She was issued a citation. It’s illegal to operate a motor vehicle while using your mobile electronic device.”

Roloff used this teaching moment to warn her fans about the perils of checking your phone while behind the wheel by posting on Instagram.

“If you are holding your phone while you’re driving, even if you’re talking on speakerphone, even if you’re dialing somebody’s [number], it doesn’t matter if you’re at a stoplight or if you’re just looking at your Google Maps to see where you’re going, you cannot pick up your phone while driving,” she said.

Audrey Roloff routinely shares events from her life with her followers on Instagram and other social media, and she wanted everyone to know that getting the ticket reminded her that she needs to be more careful.

“I’m telling you this because I have been in the car with lots of people who pick up their phone to type in an address for Google Maps, or change the song on Spotify, or answer a phone call, or dial the phone, even if they’re talking on speaker or Bluetooth. I just thought I’d pop on here and remind you all, because I was reminded today how dangerous it is to pick up your phone even for a split second.”

But Radar Online says that this was not Audrey Roloff’s first time breaking traffic laws. Previously she pleaded no contest to a speeding charge and paid a fine of $260. Prior to that, she got a $120 fine for “failure to obey traffic control device,” and the judge ordered her to have a medical assessment. At around the same time, Roloff got another speeding ticket and was once again fined over $200.

Audrey Roloff still has an active license, but another moving violation could put that in peril.