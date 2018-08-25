Kym Herjavec Shares Sweet Dancing Video With Twins Hudson And Haven

The verdict is in and Kym Herjavec’s twins could not be any cuter.

Since the birth of her daughter, Haven, and her son, Hudson, four months ago, the former Dancing With the Stars pro has been flooding her Instagram feed with both photos and videos of the adorable twins. Earlier today, the mother-of-two shared yet another cute video of the two babies dancing together.

In the sweet video, Kym is all decked out in black workout clothing as she swings her arms and dances in front of the camera. From time to time, she grabs the twins’ feet and dances with them as they both bop around to the music in their dock-a-tots. Haven looks absolutely adorable in a pink tank top and matching pink shorts. Hudson, on the other hand, also looks as sweet as can be in a white patterned onesie with a tiny little collar.

So far, the photo has already gained a lot of attention with over 13,000 views and 50-plus likes in less than an hour of posting. Many fans were quick to comment on what a good mother that Kym appears to be, while countless others chimed in on how adorable the twins are.

“Can’t think of a more rewarding & fulfilling honor than being a mom. I heard Robert in an interview say he married super woman, you were awesome, had it all. I believe him; a great mom you are!”

“What an amazing mum you are,” another wrote.

“The best! You were always my favorite on DWTS and you are a precious mom. Love the post,” one more commented.

And while Herjavec may now be playing the role of a doting mother, there’s another important role in her life that she has coming up — that of a bridesmaid. As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Cheryl Burke let fans know that Herjavec will be one of the bridesmaids in her upcoming wedding to actor Matthew Lawrence.

“There’s two for sure. Leah Remini is a great friend of mine. And Kym Johnson, she just threw the engagement party together for us. We’ve been really good friends for about 12 years…since we started the show!”

Kym and Cheryl worked together on DWTS for 15 seasons and became close friends as they saw each other often on set. Then, of course, Kym married her DWTS Season 20 partner, Shark Tank businessman Robert Herjavec, shortly after they met in 2016. The couple’s twins are now 4-months-old.