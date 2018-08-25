‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, August 24: Phyllis And Summer’s Epic Fight!

Phyllis smacks Summer.

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, August 24, brings big family confrontations to Genoa City as anger erupts.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) played the good girlfriend, and she packed up a bag of goodies for Arturo (Jason Canela) to prepare him for his business trip with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Later, he asked her to go on the trip with him, but Abby couldn’t make it. Then, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) approached, and Arturo asked him to leave. They bickered instead, and Rey introduced himself to Abby as Arturo’s brother. She worried that their fight would come to blows, but Rey said he was done with Arturo and left.

Later, at the Abbott mansion, Arturo refused to open up to Abby about his brother despite her pushing. Eventually, he said his goodbyes and left.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tried to convince Nate (Brooks Darnell) to help Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She told Nate all about how J.T. abused her daughter, and Nate recommended a good therapist. Eventually, Nikki wore him down, and they both went to see Victoria who had been rattled by Paul (Doug Davidson) once again.

A furious Victoria lashed out at Nikki. She asked her mom how she’d feel if Victoria spilled all her secrets to Nate. Although Nate tried to offer Victoria some tips on relaxation, she eventually threw them out.

Finally, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) confronted Summer (Hunter King) over her plan to follow Billy (Jason Thompson) to Philadelphia to seduce him. At first, Summer tried to deny it and said she planned to go to get in good with Lauren (Tracey Bregman), but Phyllis didn’t buy that. Summer eventually admitted to her mom’s face that she wants Billy.

Although Phyills realized her daughter was after Billy, hearing it from Summer shed light on a lot of things. Summer told Phyllis she was just helping them put an end to their miserable relationship sooner rather than later, but Phyllis told Summer she was living in a fantasy world if she thought Billy would ever be with her. Summer tried to push back by telling her mom if Billy wasn’t into her, then Billy would’ve told Phyllis the truth, but Phyllis believed that her boyfriend just tried to protect her from the horrible human being her daughter turned out to be instead.

Not only did Summer cause Billy both personal and professional problems, but she also hurt Jack (Peter Bergman) by lying to him about Phyllis’ feelings. Where was her conscience? Instead of answering, Summer ranted about Phyllis’ life and cheating ways. Then Summer told her mom that her seduction of Billy was payback for all the times Phyllis cheated. Summer said Phyllis got old and she deserved to be cheated on, and Phyllis slapped her daughter across the face.

Summer packed up to leave, and she told Phyllis that she would seduce Billy without telling him about Phyllis’ cheating with Nick (Joshua Morrow). When Summer left, Phyllis called somebody and asked for a huge favor, and later, Summer got a text asking her to go to “Jaboat.” She told Kyle (Michael Mealor) it was a game changer and ran off.

