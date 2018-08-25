Watch Juventus Vs. Lazio Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Home Debut In Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo will try for his first Serie A goal in his debut in front of the Turin fans as his Juventus side takes on visiting Lazio on Matchday Two Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo plays his first game in front of the home fans in Turin since joining Juventus from Real Madrid over the summer, but visiting Lazio who placed fifth on the Serie A table in 2017/2018 will be fixated on taking their first points of the season as they face the defending Scudetto holders in a Matchday Two showdown that will live stream from Juventus Stadium.

The last time these two teams met in Turin, early last season, Lazio stunned the Bianconeri behind a pair of goals from striker and Italy international Ciro Immobile, according to the site 90 Minutes. But in the return match at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, the winners of seven straight Serie A titles got their revenge, overcoming two more goals from Immobile to take a 3-2 win on the road.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will be shooting for his first goal as a member of the Serie A champions, and despite rumors that the record transfer signing may be rested for the Laszio match, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri put the rumors to rest Friday, according to Goal.com.

“Cristiano is set to play tomorrow,” Allegri told the media. “It’s important to bear in mind, however, that our forwards are the players who’ve had the least amount of pre-season training, so they need to be managed with care.”

Ciro Immobile of Lazio scored four times in two games against last year’s edition of Juventus. Marco Rosi / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Matchday Two Serie A clash pitting Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus against visiting Lazio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 41,000-seat Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, August 25. In the United Kingdom that kickoff time will be 5:00 p.m local. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at noon Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, or 9 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 9:30 p.m local.

While Allegri pledged that Ronaldo will see action in front of the home crowd on Saturday, World Cup winning France international Blaise Matuidi is likely to miss Juve’s home debut, the coach said, according to Eurosport.

“I have to make a decision on (Blaise) Matuidi today. He’s in good shape and he always runs. He came in late last season but immediately made us understand what he could give us,” Allegri said. “However, decisions must be made and only winning counts. If you win, every decision you make is a good one but they’re never fully accepted.”

Watch a preview of Saturday’s Juventus vs. Lazio Italian Serie A match featuring the home debut of Cristiano Ronaldo, in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

To watch a live stream of the Juventus vs. Lazio Serie A Matchday Two contest, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Viewers should be aware that accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Juventus vs. Lazio showdown in Turin live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Juve-Lazio game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom the live stream will all be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports, but keep in mind that due to Football League blackout restrictions, the live stream will not start until 15 minutes into the match.

In Italy itself, the Juventus vs. Lazio Italy Serie A Matchday Two game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018/2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of Ronaldo’s Italian debut match.