Watch Green Bay Packers Vs. Oakland Raiders Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 3, Start Time, How To Watch Online

Two teams looking to bounce back from disappointing 2017 seasons, the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders, meet in the third preseason NFL game for both on Friday.

Two teams that each unexpectedly finished with fewer wins than losses in 2017 hope to see resurgences in the upcoming National Football League campaign, as the Oakland Raiders who won just six games last year, per Pro Football Reference, host the NFC’s Green Bay Packers who finished at 7-9 just a year removed from a season that saw them make it all the way to the NFC conference finals game, in a clash that will live stream Friday night from Oakland.

The game will mark the third time in the past five years that Green Bay and Oakland have met in the preseason, after games in 2014 and 2016, according to the Packers website. With Friday’s game being the third of the four-game preseason schedule, starting quarterbacks for both teams would generally be expected to see their longest stints of the preseason so far. But for the Packers, 34-year-old Aaron Rodgers will likely sit the game out, according to a report by Forbes.

Rodgers has barely played at all over the first two games, sitting out Week One, and in Week Two, a 51-34 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers as the NFL website reports, the six-time Pro Bowl signal caller tossed just four times for a pair of completions — including a touchdown.

Instead, third-year quarterback Brett Hundley, out of UCLA, will battle for the prime backup slot with former Notre Dame signal caller DeShone Kizer, who is in his second year, but first with Green Bay since coming over from the Cleveland Browns.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may sit out Friday night’s game. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Friday’s Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders NFL preseason Week Three game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at 63,000-seat Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Friday, August 24. In the Eastern Time Zone that start time will be 10:30 p.m.

On the Oakland side, returning Coach Jon Gruden expects to play his starting quarterback Derek Carr into the second quarter of Friday night’s game, according to the East Bay Times.

Carr sat out last week against the Los Angeles Rams and threw just four times for two completions and 11 yards without a touchdown in Week One, a 16-10 win over the Detroit Lions, according to the NFL website stats.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may play into the second quarter on Friday. Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

Green Bay Packers fans who live in the Greater Milwaukee TV market will be able to watch the game against the Oakland Raiders live stream for free right off the NFL website. And in the Bay Area region, Raiders fans can watch a live stream via the NFL’s site as well.

Outside of the home markets of the two teams, NFL Game Pass also offers a free trial period to watch a live stream of the Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders preseason NFL clash. Or fans may use the stream provided by NFL Network. Viewers should be aware that accessing the NFL Network live stream requires login credentials from a participating cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

But there is another way to live stream the Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders NFL preseason Week Three showdown for free without a cable or satellite subscription. To do so legally, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” live TV streaming packages, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Packers-Raiders game streamed live — absolutely free.