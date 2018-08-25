‘Shameless’ Season 9 Spoilers: Former ‘Friends’ Star Courteney Cox Joins The Cast Along With Katey Sagal

Shameless Season 9 is set to feature former Friends star Courteney Cox. The actress will join the cast to play a character that will have heavy interaction with Lip.

According to an August 24 report by People Magazine, Courteney Cox will guest star on Shameless for Season 9, and will play a struggling actress who hires fan favorite character, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) to be her new sober coach/sponsor.

As many fans already know, Courteney Cox’s biggest role was playing Monica Gellar on NBC’s juggernaut sitcom, Friends. The actress played the character for 10 Seasons and starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

She later moved on to do another series, Cougar Town, which aired from 2009-2015 on TBS. She played the character of Jules, a divorced woman with another group of eccentric friends who liked to stir up trouble.

Meanwhile, Shameless fans will also be seeing actress Katey Sagal during Shameless Season 9. The actress is known for many television roles, such as playing Peg Bundy on Married with Children, Gemma on Sons of Anarchy, and Cate on the series 8 Simple Rules, where she starred alongside Big Bang Theory fan favorite, Kaley Cuoco, and John Ritter before his tragic and untimely death.

Katey Sagal is said to be playing a character that will be Frank Gallagher’s (William H. Macy), new love interest. Frank hasn’t had a love interest that has stuck other than his late wife, Monica, since the wacky Sheila Jackson. However, it seems like it’s about time for Frank to find love again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although two new characters are entering the mix, Shameless fans will not be seeing one fan favorite character return. Isidora Goreshter, who plays Svetlana on the series will not return for Season 9.

In Season 8, Vee and Kevin were all too happy to get rid of Svet when they helped her get married to a very old, and very rich, man. The Russian prostitute turned business owner climbed up from nothing in order to better her life during the series, and marrying a wealthy man who is about to die seemed like the ultimate prize for her.

Svet walked down the aisle in the season finale, and left the bar, as well as Kevin and Vee, on their own after a very rocky couple of seasons between the threesome.

Shanola Hampton, who plays Vee on Shameless, revealed that Isidora Goreshter had the ultimate “Hollywood dream story,” as she was only supposed to have a small part on the show in one episode, and ended up being written in as a major character.

Shameless Season 9 is set to debut on Showtime in September.