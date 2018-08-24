‘Pawn Stars’ Corey Harrison Divorcing After Just One Year Of Marriage

The divorce seems so far to be amicable.

Thirty-five Corey Harrison of History Channel’s Pawn Stars has filed for divorce. Harrison and his wife Karina have been married for just over a year. The Blast reports that he filed a joint petition in Nevada last week, and the pair has reportedly already agreed on custody and support arrangements. The couple is expecting a child in October. They’ve announced their son will be named Richard Benjamin Harrison. Corey commented on their split, which seems so far to be amicable.

“Karina and I love each other very much. With our competing work schedules, we just weren’t able to make the marriage work but remain good friends and want only the best for each other.”

Corey’s father is Rick Harrison, who also appears on Pawn Stars. He began working in the Gold and Silver Pawn shop featured on the show at the age of nine when he was tasked with cleaning the store’s jewelry according to Top 5 Best. Over the years he rose through the ranks until he became store manager. After threatening to leave the shop if he weren’t given some ownership, his father and grandfather eventually gave him a five percent share in operations. Between that and some other business ventures, Corey Harrison is reportedly worth about $5 million.

Among his other business ventures are multiple stores Corey has opened on his own. He and his father also ran a Quizno’s store before Pawn Stars aired. Childhood friend and Pawn Stars co-star Chumlee helped run the restaurant. They eventually got out of that venture, but in 2014, Corey and some friends purchased a beauty salon he still owns.

When the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop opened, Harrison persuaded his father and grandfather to hire two of his friends. One is Chumlee who is well known to viewers. Harrison and Chumlee were not instant friends. The first time Chumlee saw Harrison, Harrison was rollerblading. Chumlee incorrectly thought he was the guy who had been bullying his sister and pushed him, sending him down a hill. Corey beat Chumlee up the next day. When they found themselves in the same place later, they had time to talk and learn more about each other, and they’ve been best friends ever since. The other friend that Harrison got his father and grandfather to hire is the lesser-known General Manager Travis Benton, who Corey has also known since childhood.

This was Harrison’s second marriage. His first marriage was to high school sweetheart Charlene. They split up in 2015. He and Karina (also known as Kiki) wed near her hometown of San Diego in May 2017.