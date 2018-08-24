Kim Kardashian Not Done Working On Her Body After Revealing She Weighs Only 116 Pounds, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kim Kardashian is said to be super proud of how her body looks following a year of hitting the gym hard with a bodybuilding coach.

According to an August 24 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian is said to be overjoyed about her new, slimmer and toned physique. Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has “never been more proud” of the way she looks.

“Kim has never been more proud of her body. She’s really blown away with how far she’s come. She’s curious to see what else she can accomplish, but Kim’s not trying to lose any more weight. That’s not her goal,” an insider stated.

The source goes on to reveal that Kim never misses a workout, and that she is very insistent about finishing all of her tasks, even when she’s extremely tired.

“She doesn’t miss a single workout — even if she’s exhausted and running on no sleep she pushes through. She’s planning to get defined muscles, even more defined than they already are.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s husband, rapper Kanye West, is said to be loving the way her new toned body is looking, and think her curves are amazing. “He loves her body the way it is and thinks her curves are perfect. Kanye has always loved Kim’s body, at any size, but he really loves her famous butt. He would hate for her to lose any more weight and lose that beautiful booty.”

Glam Squads Rule! ???????????? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim recently sat down for an interview with E! News, and revealed that she has worked very hard to achieve her latest results. However, it did not come easily. The reality star says it took nearly a year for people to really start noticing how much different she really looks.

The mother of three also stated that she makes time to work out for an hour and a half each and every day, focusing more on lifting weights and less on cardio.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” Kim stated.

In addition, Kim Kardashian claims that she has been eating much healthier, and has nearly cut out all sugar from her diet. However, she does treat herself to her favorite desert, Haagen-Dazs ice cream, from time to time.