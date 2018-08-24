Sofia Richie Wants Scott Disick To Propose To Her On Her 20th Birthday, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Sofia Richie is celebrating her 20th birthday on Friday, and it seems she is hoping for a very special gift from her boyfriend, Scott Disick, 35.

According to an August 24 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie allegedly wants Scott Disick to pop the question on her birthday, and is hoping that her beau will gift her an engagement ring on her special day.

Sources tell the outlet that “nothing” would make Sofia’s birthday more special than Scott getting down on one knee and asking her to tie the knot. However, the model, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, may be getting her hopes up.

“Nothing would make Sofia Richie happier than getting an engagement ring from Scott for her birthday. Sofia is madly in love with him and really wants a huge ring to wear around and show off to all her friends that her and Scott are serious,” one source stated.

Sofia Richie has allegedly been doing her best to let Scott Disick know that she would love for him to propose to her on her birthday. Insiders reveal that Richie has been dropping hints about wanting a diamond ring for her birthday, and has even made it clear that she and Disick could have a long engagement, especially since she is still so young.

“She has been dropping plenty of hints in the last few weeks, and made it clear to Scott that they can have a long engagement. She is not even worried about getting married. She just wants that big diamond on her finger,” the source added.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

In addition, Sofia Richie allegedly would like to have a big commitment from Scott Disick now that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, is single. Kourtney and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, called it quits earlier this month, and there has been speculation about whether or not the pair would try to get back together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters have allegedly been pushing her and Scott Disick to get back together. Sources claim that during Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash at Delilah nightclub earlier this month, Kourt and Scott were sitting together and having fun when her sisters began to make comments about a reunion.

“Scott and Kourtney were being pushed together by her family all night at Kylie’s birthday party. It was so obvious that Kourtney’s family wants her to get back together with Scott. They even made them sit beside each other at the dinner,” an insider said.

However, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are seemingly still going strong, and fans will now be keeping an eye out for a diamond ring to appear on Sofia’s hand.