Ashley Benson Thinks It’s ‘Better’ To Keep Rumored Relationship With Cara Delevingne Private

Since becoming a celebrity figure, Ashley Benson reveals that it's become 'hard' to mantain her privacy

If there’s one thing former Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson won’t talk openly about, it’s her love life, which includes her current rumored relationship with model Cara Delevingne, as she thinks “it’s just better” that way.

On Friday, People reported that during a recent interview with the magazine’s internet-based TV show, People Now, Benson, 28, was not up for discussing her rumored romantic relationship with the British model, 26. In fact, when it comes to her private life, the PLL alum is steadfast on keeping it just that, private.

“I think it’s the best way in any relationship,” Benson said. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better,” she added.

The overwhelming interest in the Pixels actress’ relationship status comes as she and Delevingne were spotted locking lips several times at London’s Heathrow Airport on August 14. Prior to their PDA-filled moment, Benson posted a photo of herself on her Instagram, and while she was sporting multiple gold necklaces, the necklace containing the letters “A” and “C” is the one her fans couldn’t help but notice the most. Benson was also one of the guests in attendance to the Paper Towns actress’ birthday bash last Saturday.

The Spring Breakers actress rose to fame portraying the role of Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars, which ended its seven-season run in 2017. Benson went on to admit that trying to maintain her privacy is “hard” as she is now well-known.

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye. I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”

However, there seems to be a silver lining and it has everything to do with the former Days of Our Lives actress’ current living situation.

“In L.A., I had anxiety all the time with the paparazzi, and my house became my safe place. It made me very codependent with friends and relationships. In New York, I can walk around and be by myself. It gives me a lot of peace,” Benson said in her recent interview with Vogue.

Benson decided to pack her bags and leave Los Angeles after wrapping up PLL and revels in the fact that she can now “not be bothered” by “really bad” paparazzi in New York City.

As the Eastwick actress’ rumored relationship with the Suicide Squad actress seems to be a fairly new occurrence, fans might be wondering how the two possible lovers ended up together in the first place.

It turns out, both of them star in the upcoming indie-drama Her Smell, which also stars The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss and Justice League actress Amber Heard.

Her Smell is set to make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and marks Benson’s first acting role since PLL.