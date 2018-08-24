Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Curves In Tiny Bikini During A Day At The Beach With Her Girlfriends

Kourtney Kardashian is currently on vacation in Mexico with her girlfriends, and she is not afraid to show off her bikini body.

According to an August 24 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed looking happy and fit on the beach in Mexico with her friends this week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a tiny cheetah print bikini with a triangle top, and thin sunglasses as she frolicked with friends on the beach and in the water.

Kourt showed off her flat tummy and her backside as she flaunted her curves in the tiny string bikini. Kardashian hit the beach with her close friend and Kim Kardashian’s former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, pal Sarah Howard, and Kardashian makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan.

Paparazzi snapped photos of the women playing in the water, rolling in the sand, and even jogging together on the beach as they were all smiles during their girls vacation.

Meanwhile, a getaway with her girls might be just what Kourtney Kardashian needs following her split from boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima. The pair called it quits earlier this month when Kourtney allegedly decided it was time to pull the plug on the relationship with the model.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be in a “good place” following her split with Younes Bendjima. The mother-of-three allegedly knew the breakup was coming, and had time to prepare herself for it.

“She knew it was coming and was already mentally preparing herself. They have been having issues for the past month and had already agreed to take space apart,” an insider told E! Online.

Other sources previously told Us Weekly Magazine, that Kourtney Kardashian decided to end the romance with Younes Bendjima for a number of reasons, but that her main concern with the relationship was Younes’ immaturity.

“There’s little chance of Kourtney and Younes getting back together. He’d have to grow up. There were a number of reasons it didn’t work, but at the end of the day the main reason was a maturity issue,” an insider told the magazine about the split.

The same day that Kourtney and Younes’ split was announced, Bendjima was photographed showing off major PDA with model Jordan Ozuna during a trip with a group of his friends to Mexico.

Kardashian was said to be unhappy about the photos, and later Bendjima took to his Instagram story to reveal that he was simply having fun with his friends while on vacation, nothing more.