Melania Trump Not Hiding Tension With Donald Amid Hush Money Fallout: ‘Not A Lot Of Hand-Holding,’ Says Pundit

Trump's hush money payments to two women claiming they had affairs dominated the news this week.

Donald and Melania Trump look anything but happy after a week in which Donald’s alleged affairs dominated the news.

After Donald’s alleged affairs with an adult film star and a Playboy model became the basis for a new investigation, the first couple had an icy appearance together that one CNN pundit says showed a total lack of affection between the pair. As Raw Story noted, the tension was clear to anyone watching.

On Friday, the pair left for a visit to Ohio where they were planning to visit a hospital as part of Melania’s initiative to bring attention to something called neo-natal abstinence syndrome. As cameras caught the couple walking together to board Air Force One, the tension was palpable.

The appearance came after a difficult week for Donald as his alleged trysts were back in the news. Earlier in the week, his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal charges, including campaign finance violations for payments to two women claiming to have affairs with Donald Trump — adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Joe Scarborough: Melania Trump is Either 'Completely Clueless' or Trolling' Her Husband https://t.co/R2Iby5LJYV pic.twitter.com/NRiTb4k353 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 21, 2018

In his guilty pleas, Cohen said he made the payments at the direct order of Trump. Though the president had long denied having any knowledge of the payments, he also admitted this week in a Fox News interview that he did know about them, saying he learned “later on.” The investigation has now spread to Trump’s company to see what role they may have played in concealing the payments.

It appears to be taking a toll on Melania. CNN pundit Kate Bennett noted that the first lady has often preferred to stay out of the spotlight amid her husband’s cheating scandals, but had no choice this week during their joint appearance.

“Remember she took that different motorcade to the state of the union after the Stormy Daniels story broke and with the Karen McDougal story she also peeled off to her own car rather than do this actual walk that we’re seeing right now with the president,” Bennett recalled. “It must be difficult for her to have this story not go away.”

And with the story not going away, Melania appeared to have no interest in putting on the face of a happy marriage, Bennett added.

“This is an awkward day for the two of them to be together we’re not watching any hand holding here and again, the First Lady is quiet,” she said.

The subject of Melania Trump possibly divorcing her husband has been in the news in the past few weeks thanks to departed White House insider Omarosa Manigault Newman, who said she believed Donald could even deport his wife if she chose to divorce him.

For his part, Donald Trump has denied having affairs with either woman, or any of the 19 other women who have accused him of sexual harassment or assault.