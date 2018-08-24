Ariana Grande Overwhelmed With Love For Fans After Album ‘Sweetener’ Hits No. 1 Debut

At this point, no-one can deny that Ariana Grande is a vocal powerhouse. At the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, she wowed attendees with a live performance of her hit single “God is a woman” from her chart-topping album Sweetener. Following this, the same album hit number one on the Official Albums Chart.

Anyone who follows Grande on social media will see that she always gracious in the outpouring of love from her fans. Today was no exception. As her newest album hit number one, she was just as gracious and thankful as always.

Posting both on Instagram and Twitter about how thankful she was, she celebrated her second album to top the charts. She’s posted several “thank you’s” directed at fans for supporting her and her work and has been overwhelmed by Sweetener‘s positive reception.

“hello everyone! sweetener is officially number one n i jus wanted to say thank u so much,” she posted on Twitter. “[I know] these things don’t really matter but i am over the moon grateful n i just want to thank u for all ur warmth n for receiving this project w such love thank u for all that u do.”

Sweetener follows her previous album Dangerous Woman from 2016, which also hit number one.

“No tears left to cry” was the Sweetener’s lead single, and the first new piece of music Grande has released since the traumatic Manchester bombings. She also did two collaborations with Nicki Minaj, including “The light is coming ft. Nicki Minaj” and Minaj’s track “bed ft. Ariana Grande.”

While attending the MTV Video Music Awards with new fiance Pete Davidson, she was given the award for Best Pop Video. She then performed alongside a number of talented female dancers and showcased the valuable women in her life by bringing both her grandmother and mother onto the stage.

By all accounts, including Grande’s, Sweetener is a very personal project. She has come a long both as an artist and as a person. Many life development and experiences shaped the tone and message of this album, and it shows in the music she has made. She had a much larger hand in writing the album, and the lyrics contain more of herself and her heart than previous albums.

It is no surprise that Sweetener is making such a splash, but Ariana isn’t losing sight of who is making it possible. “Thank you so much! I’m so grateful! I can’t tell you how appreciative I am. I can’t wait to see you in September ;)” she said in a statement to OfficialCharts.