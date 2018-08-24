John McCain’s Family To Discontinue Medical Treatment For Brain Cancer

Politicians from both of sides of the aisle have expressed sympathy for Senator McCain and his family

John McCain, senator, and decorated Vietnam War hero will no longer receive treatment for the aggressive brain cancer that he has been battling for over a year. CNN reports that McCain’s family issued a statement which said that, despite their efforts, the disease has progressed and his recovery has been undermined by his age.

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious, the statement read. “In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

The family went on to thank the public for their support during this difficult time.

“Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers.

The news received an outpouring of sympathy from both sides of the political aisle. House Speaker, Paul Ryan, and Democratic Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer both tweeted that they were sending their thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain and his family.

It’s not likely that President Donald Trump will do the same. McCain has become a vehement critic of Trump and his administration. He voiced his disagreements with their decisions even while he was receiving treatment for cancer.

As The Inquisitr previously reported the ailing senator released a statement which called the Trump Putin summit a “tragic mistake.” Via a statement on his website, McCain said that Trump gave “one of the most disgraceful performances of any president in memory.”

“The damage inflicted by President Trump’s naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate.” the statement continued.

Sen. John McCain has chosen to stop receiving medical treatment in his battle with brain cancer, his family says https://t.co/xnKtz7QkeO pic.twitter.com/ihTS7mYUrx — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 24, 2018

John McCain also opposed Gina Haspel’s appointment as the head of the CIA. In a press release, he stated that Haspel did not address questions about her history with enhanced interrogation practices and the torture of detainees after the September 11 terrorist attacks, The Inquisitr also reported.

In the past, Donald Trump has insulted Senator McCain on several fronts. He called McCain’s military history into question on the campaign trail. More recently, he has targeted the senator at political rallies for his decision to vote against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the Washington Post reports.

Time reports that Mccain said his vote on the Affordable Care Act was not a personal jab against the president. The senator also said that he and Trump come from different backgrounds, as Trump’s focus is on making money while his is based on a military code of honor and duty to country.