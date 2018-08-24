Bella Hadid Poses Nude With Only A Comforter To Cover Up In Revealing Instagram Photo

The model shared the racy photo on Instagram on Friday.

Bella Hadid is getting revealing on Instagram.

The 21-year-old model posted a picture on Friday showing herself in the nude with only a comforter to keep herself strategically covered. The picture, which appears to be from a modeling shoot, drew plenty of praise from her followers and attracted viral attention. In less than an hour, it had more than 100,000 likes and thousands of supportive comments from her fans.

This is not the first time the model has used the social media platform to get revealing. Hadid frequently uses Instagram to keep fans up to date on her modeling and bikini-wearing adventures, including earlier in the week when she showed off her enviable body on Instagram in a tiny black bikini.

When she’s not revealing herself on Instagram, Bella Hadid has plenty of work to keep her busy. This week, the fashion line True Religion announced that they were tapping the 21-year-old to serve as the face of their line. As Elle noted, the line had filed for bankruptcy last year and is now plotting a comeback with the upcoming launch of its fall/winter 2018 campaign and picked Hadid to make a splash with the new campaign.

As the report noted, True Religion is launching a series featuring Bella Hadid in the brand’s trademark looks.

“Photographed by Boo George, the campaign is set in a glossy warehouse in Los Angeles where Hadid is maxing and relaxing in a crop top and a slew of mid-rise denim washes, all featuring True Religion’s trademark stitching and back pocket horseshoe logo, both of which had a powerful cache circa 2001. We’re guessing the crucifix necklace, bracelets, and a hip chain belt were the model’s own.”

Bella Hadid added that it was a very personal job, as she felt a connection to True Religion from her younger years.

“It was a great experience shooting an iconic denim campaign in Los Angeles,” Hadid told WWD. “I grew up with True Religion and was excited to play a part of the brand’s next chapter.”

The revealing picture Bella Hadid posted on Friday appears to be from a different kind of photo shoot entirely, as she’s not wearing any clothes at all (unless she’s pitching the company that makes the comforter). The model hasn’t said yet exactly what the shot is for or where fans might see the end result. More of Bella Hadid’s work can be found on her Instagram page.