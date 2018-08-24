‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Updates On Wedding Planning With Fiancee Jenna Johnson

How is the wedding planning going for Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson of 'Dancing with the Stars'?

Dancing with the Stars pro dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson got engaged during a recent vacation in Europe and fans are anxious to know when the two will be getting married. It hasn’t sounded as if the DWTS stars will necessarily have an especially long engagement, and Val is now opening up about how the planning is going so far.

Val Chmerkovskiy told People that the wedding planning is happening now and that it’s going well. In fact, he said that it has been moving along organically and hasn’t been stressful at all yet. One challenge that Val and fiancee Jenna Johnson do face is finding a way to accommodate both of their backgrounds into the wedding. As the Dancing with the Stars pro notes, his family is Jewish-Russian, while her family is Mormon, so it will take some creativity and special planning to fuse those backgrounds together smoothly.

In a chat with ET Online, Chmerkovskiy shared another major tidbit about the wedding planning. Val said that he and Jenna have not yet picked a specific wedding date. However, he said they have decided on a month and he said it’ll happen next year. Unfortunately, the Dancing with the Stars pro didn’t share exactly which month he and his future bride have decided to tie the knot.

Sadly, there is one part of Val and Jenna’s wedding that won’t happen as anticipated. As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson’s puppy Anastasia suddenly passed away quite recently. Dancing with the Stars fans know how much the two adored Anastasia and it came as no surprise when Johnson mentioned how she had planned to have the puppy involved in the wedding.

Up next for Chmerkovskiy is a judging gig on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. While Val is judging on the new show, Johnson will be a mentor during the upcoming ABC spinoff. It’s too soon to know whether Val or Jenna will be a part of the cast of the traditional fall season of Dancing with the Stars, although it seems likely that at least Johnson will be partnering with a celebrity since she’s the reigning champion.

Even though Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have not yet pinned down a specific wedding date, it sounds as if the Dancing with the Stars pro dancers are making a lot of progress into pulling together a plan. Obviously, they both have some crazy schedules to work around, but it sounds as if they’re anxious to move on to this next level of commitment in their relationship. Stay tuned for the additional scoop on Val and Jenna’s upcoming wedding as they share new tidbits.