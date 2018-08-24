Never Seen Before Amazon Tribe Spotted By Drone In Viral Video

Amidst the emerald green foliage of the massive Amazonian jungle at the border between Brazil and Peru, a human tribe comprised of members who have never had any contact with the outside world was quietly observed by aerial drone, reports the New York Daily News.

According to CBS News, the video was recorded in 2017 and was only recently released by Brazil’s National Indian Foundation in addition to several other research materials gathered from their missions to the Javari Valley.

The area itself boasts difficult terrain, thick with trees and brush and craggy outcroppings that have prevented wider human contact for the entirety of civilizational modernity thus far. The human tribe resides in the southwestern portion of the Amazonas state, where more than 100 other small, isolated indigenous tribes in the South American nation live out their days.

FUNAI — an acronym for Brazil’s National Indian Foundation — has claimed that they have been in contact with eight such tribes, and that 11 more have been identified by the markers of their lifestyle, such as handmade axes and canoes made from the hollowed out trunks of large palm trees.

The video itself displays two men walking in the woods of the Vale do Javari, or Javari Valley.

The video in question has been uploaded to YouTube and has been viewed over two million times.

The expedition responsible for capturing this footage alongside many other cultural artifacts and historical evidence took place between July 16 to August 1 of last year. The National Indian Foundation worked side-by-side with local law enforcement authorities as well as with the indigenous Kanamari, according to the New York Daily News.

To reach the region in question, FUNAI officials — accompanied by regional police — had to trek over 110 miles via river and unkept dirt roads, followed by a further 75 miles through dense and excruciatingly thick jungle.

While conducting the cultural and historical mission, the group encountered two disparate groups of poachers, forcing them to release their captured — and illegal — prey. Co-ordinator of the excursion, Vitor Gois, shared the organization sentiment necessary to protect the indigenous lands.

“Vigilance and control must be stepped up in the region to… guarantee total possession of the territory for indigenous peoples.”

Just last month the National Indian Foundation released video footage of what they believe to be the sole survivor of a lost tribe — a man who has reportedly spent over two decades living in the Amazonian rainforest by himself.

It is believed that the man, who has spent 22 years in isolation in the state of Rondonia, is the sole survivor of a village that was swept away by loggers and landowners.