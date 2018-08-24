Younes Bendima Is ‘Bitter’ About His Split With Kourtney Kardashian, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Younes Bendjima is reportedly still hurting over his recent split with Kourtney Kardashian. The model is allegedly struggling in the weeks since the breakup.

According to an August 24 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Younes Bendjima has been taking his split with Kourtney Kardashian hard and is struggling to move on from his near 2-year relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“Younes is still bitter about their breakup. It hasn’t been an easy breakup for him, [and] it doesn’t help that he’s a hot-tempered person,” an insider told the magazine of Bendjima’s feelings following the breakup.

Younes Bendjima’s hot temper made headlines this week when security footage from Delilah nightclub in Hollywood was posted online. The video, which was filmed back in March, showed Younes getting into a brutal physical fight with an employee at the club while celebrities such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Drake watched the beat down take place.

Younes seemingly lost his temper with the employee when he said something that he didn’t like. Bendjima then repeatedly punched the man in the face, as another member of the group joined in. The victim then slumped to the ground where Younes grabbed him by his hair and hit him again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly over all the drama that comes along with Younes Bendjima. Sources tell Hollywood Life that she has even blocked his number and cut off contact with him.

“Kourtney doesn’t want anything to do with Younes anymore, she’s blocked his number and she doesn’t want to talk to him or text with him, she’s totally over it and he doesn’t feature in her future at all. Right now Kourtney is focusing on herself, her children, and repairing the relationship with her sisters which has definitely suffered over the past few months. Kourtney is actually feeling great right now, she’s in the best shape of her life, she feels like she really has her head together, and she’s really excited about the future,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Younes Bendjima is also being called out by other stars. Vanderpump Rules star, Jax Taylor, recently slammed Bendjima for having to “slum” it after his split with Kourtney Kardashian. However, sources say that Kourt doesn’t care about her former boyfriend being trolled and that it’s not her concern what others are saying about it.

Fans can watch more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!