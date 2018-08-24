Sommer Ray Dons Leopard Print Bikini While Rumored Boyfriend Bennet Sipes Deals With Younes Bendjima Drama

Sommer Ray's rumored boyfriend Bennett is in the spotlight after a video surfaces of an assault where he was the victim.

Sommer Ray is an Instagram model that was once a bodybuilder in her teen years with an impressive 19 million followers. But now, thanks to a newly surfaced video of her rumored boyfriend Bennett Sipes getting beat up by Younes Bendjima, things seem to have taken a dramatic turn.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident aren’t totally clear yet, but it appears that Sommer Ray was talking with Odell Beckham Jr. in the VIP section of the Delilah club, reported TMZ. It appears that Bennett showed up to grab his girlfriend Sommer from the VIP section because he usually works at the club. However, he was not working that night. Hot New Hip Hop detailed that Sipes apparently confronted Odell Beckham Jr. for being flirtatious towards his girlfriend.

And around 2:30 a.m. that night, Drake, Odell, and Younes along with others left through the back door. Bennett said something at that point that upset the group, which triggered the attack.

But even in the midst of the drama, it looks like Sommer is trying to keep things low-key. She posted an Instagram photo and video of herself wearing a leopard print bikini. She wore a tube-shaped bikini top and matching bottom. She wore her hair down and had on some makeup to match the outfit.

Meanwhile, Bennett is looking to sue Drake and Odell over the incident, citing that their security was involved in his assault. For some reason, he thought about suing Younes around the time of the incident but decided not to. It looks like Bennett is still uninterested in pressing charges against Younes, even though he was the one that appeared to inflict the most damage.

The aftermath of the assault has meant that Sipes has had to attend physical therapy sessions since March.

The video was released for the first time this month even though it took place five months ago. It comes at the heels of the public break-up of Kourtney Kardashian and Younes. During the relationship, it appeared that Kourtney “was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” according to People.

Whatever the case, Kourtney may just be glad to have Younes in the rearview mirror as he faces scrutiny over the incident with Sipes. And if it’s true that she was acting withdrawn when she was with Younes, her sisters and family are likely to be sharing that same sentiment.