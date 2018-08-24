‘Lucifer’ Season 4: The Mysterious Priest Has Just Been Named And What Will Eve’s New Role Signal For Lucifer?

Eve is set to return to 'Lucifer' in Season 4 after growing bored with Adam and will revist her former love, while a new mysterious priest will be attempting to rid Los Angeles of all evil - including Lucifer himself.

As filming for Season 4 of Lucifer is now well underway, it has just been announced that a new cast member has been chosen to play the role of the mysterious priest who will be surfacing in Lucifer Morningstar’s life, and with an actress now also slated to play Eve, what will these two characters mean for our fallen angel?

The Scottish actor who has been chosen to play the part of the priest and holy man on Lucifer is Graham McTavish, who is well-known for his role of Saint of Killers on Preacher.

Going by the name of Father McKinley, McTavish will be looking after his flock of good Christians as well as he can, according to TV Line. This includes, of course, doing everything he possibly can to rid the world of evil, a fact that will almost certainly not go down well with Lucifer Morningstar and his entourage.

As CBR reports, the new priest has been said to be “deeply empathetic,” yet one wonders if this same charitable feeling will be extended to Morningstar in Season 4 of Lucifer. Other shows that Graham McTavish has been featured on include Outlander, Prison Break and Colony, 24.

As this could be said to be not only a supernatural drama but also a biblical one, it only makes sense that Season 4 of Lucifer will also see the introduction of Eve as a character, with Israeli actress Invar Lavi set to play the part of the original sinner. However, in this case, Eve will be playing a woman who was once a very strong love interest of Lucifer Morningstar, leaving fans to wonder what will become of Chloe.

According to the Express, the bio describing Eve’s role in Season 4 of Lucifer references a woman who has become tired of the stable and unadventurous life that she is leading with Adam, leading her to make the sudden and rash decision to return to the world of her former lover Lucifer Morningstar.

“After an eternity with Adam, she’s grown restless in her marriage and longs for a less predictable time when things were exciting. Naughty. Dangerous. She misses her hot and heavy first love, the charming rogue who tempted her so many years ago. That’s right, the devil himself…Lucifer.”

Now that new cast members have been chosen to play the roles of the priest and Eve in Season 4 of Lucifer, fans wonder what changes this will signal in the life of the favorite fallen angel of Los Angeles.