Beckham will serve as the ambassador for the Invictus Games

It sounds like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have some famous company on their fall trip to Australia as soccer star David Beckham comes aboard as the new ambassador for the Invictus Games.

Town & Country says that the Duke & Duchess of Sussex have timed their official royal tour of Australia to coincide with the Invictus Games, a sports event for veterans, and their friend David Beckham will meet up with them at the games.

Prince Harry, a veteran himself, founded the games in 2014 and has introduced Beckham to many of the competing athletes who benefited from the competition.

Beckham, who attended the royal wedding of Markle and Prince Harry with his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, posted on Instagram that he has been touched by the spirit of the Invictus Games.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet and work with many serving, veteran and wounded British armed forces personnel over the years and I’ve been humbled by the courage, resilience and spirit shown by each and every one of them.”

David Beckham has built a solid relationship with Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, and says that the brothers make it easy to just hang out.

Beckham says that it’s not a celebrity relationship, but a real friendship.

“They’re very easy to get along with. It’s a very normal relationship.”

The upcoming Australian Invictus Games will take place in October in Sydney, and Beckham is really excited.

“I can’t wait to be part of the energy and excellence of the Games this year.”

Famous friends of Prince Harry have been known to make an appearance at Invictus Games in the past, and that includes President Barack Obama. Prince Harry and Barack Obama were seen in the stands at the Canadian Invictus Games simply catching up, seemingly about Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama.

“I did hear Obama ask about Meghan and Harry just let him know she had been to watch the tennis with him. Harry was really smiling when he said it. He looked really happy, it was cute. Obama asked how she was just after halfway into the game. Obama just asked about her filming [Suits] and how it was going, and then Harry asked about Michelle and how she was doing. Then Harry said, send my love to Michelle.”

Soon after, Prince Harry returned the favor and caught up with the Obamas in Chicago for the first Obama Summit. Kensington Palace released a statement announcing the prince’s attendance.