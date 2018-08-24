Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Wax Figures Spend The Day Out And About In London

Madame Tussauds’s wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent a day out on the town, reports E! News.

Actors were hired to wear the wax figures’ heads and pretend to be the couple as they walked around London, had a romantic meal and drinks at the local pub, and spend some time at the park. The couple was also seen with a beagle as they strolled around, meant to impersonate Markle’s rescue dog, Guy.

The actors wore typical outfits of the Prince and Duchess. Markle wore a white, button-down shirt, skinny jeans, and flats while Prince Harry wore a blue dress shirt and jeans. Markle also sported a cute, brown leather bag. The look was similar to the outfit Markle wore when the couple attended the Invictus Games in 2017.

Although Prince Harry was even spotted giving a royal wave, many thought the wax figures were way too creepy to pass off as real. The frozen expressions on the royal couple’s faces may have contributed to the creep factor.

The public also met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures during Madame Tussauds’s unveiling of Prince Harry just before his 30th birthday and during Meghan Markle’s unveiling just before the royal wedding. Prince Harry’s wax figure was meant to replace the one of him in his early twenties and featured him wearing military fatigues.

Joel Ryan / AP Images

Madame Tussaud explained the second version of Prince Harry, wrote E! News.

“His 30th birthday seemed the perfect time to create a brand new figure with a brand new look. We know our guests will be delighted to get up close to the Prince, dressed as he has so often been pictured, in his fatigues, relaxed, informal and very much at ease.”

Markle’s figure was unveiled just prior to the royal wedding. The former Suits star stood next to Prince Harry during her introduction, wearing her famous green engagement dress and sporting her stunning engagement ring. Prince Harry’s figure was also updated with an added beard and more sophisticated style. He was seen wearing a blue tux.

.@MadameTussauds has unveiled a new waxwork of Meghan Markle, just in time for #RoyalWedding2018 Here's your first look…#5liveBreakfast pic.twitter.com/IPf8eKPjB3 — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) May 9, 2018

The newest member of the royal family joined many other royals in the wax museum. In addition to Prince Harry, there are wax figures of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla.

At the moment, the real couple is planning their next outing for the Victoria Palace Theatre in London on Wednesday to see a performance of the popular musical Hamilton.