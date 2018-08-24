Russia Probe: Immunity For Trump Organization’s Weisselberg ‘Potential Game-Changer,’ According To ‘Bloomberg’

Allen Weisselberg's immunity is great news for Robert Mueller, and terrible news for Donald Trump, 'Bloomberg' suggests.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, has been given immunity by federal prosecutors in their case against Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felonies, two of which are in relation to hush payments made on behalf of Donald Trump. While the crimes for which he pleaded guilty are not Russian election interference-related, Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis has, as the Daily Beast pointed out, indicated that his client is more than willing to cooperate with Robert Mueller.

As NBC News reported, Allen Weisselberg began working for the Trump Organization in the 1970s. He was was also treasurer of The Donald J. Trump Foundation, the President’s charity organization previously accused of violating New York state laws.

Allen Weisselberg’s immunity, given his decades-long proximity to the Trump Organization’s business dealings, is great news for Robert Mueller, and terrible news for Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg.

In an op-ed published today, Bloomberg‘s Timothy L. O’Brien argued that, for Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg could be what Al Capone’s accountant was for Al Capone. A reclusive accountant, familiar with the ins and the outs of the Trump Organization, Weisselberg could ultimately bring the POTUS down.

For Robert Mueller, however, the battle is only getting started. Weisselberg’s immunity is Mueller’s portal into the belly of the Trump Organization, and therefore a potentially key piece of the puzzle in the Russia probe, but also in the obstruction of justice probe. With the help of Allen Weisselberg, Robert Mueller may be paving the way for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“Weisselberg…surely knows things that travel beyond the borders of the Cohen investigation and into the more sprawling landscape of potential crimes that Mueller is investigating — including obstruction of justice, aiding and abetting a fraud, conspiracy against the U.S., and, in the words of the Constitution’s impeachment clause, possible ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ in the Oval Office.”

As the Business Insider put it, Michael Cohen went from saying he would “take a bullet” for Donald Trump, to directly implicating him in two federal crimes. Allen Weisselberg may have spent decades avoiding the limelight, but those days seem to be coming to an end. The journey Trump Organization’s longtime CFO is about to embark on may, in the end, look eerily similar to Michael Cohen’s.

With many of Donald Trump’s closest confidants flipping, taking plea deals, abandoning the sinking ship, it comes as no surprise that he recently implied, as CNN reported, that flipping should be illegal. But, it is not.