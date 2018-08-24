‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, August 27 Zoe Makes Quinn An Offer, Xander Pleads For Emma

New B&B spoilers indicate that Zoe makes Quinn an offer.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 27 promise that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) will set her plan in motion. In the meantime, Xander (Adain Bradley) will make a plea on behalf of his girlfriend, Emma (Nia Sioux).

Emma has made it clear that she does not like Zoe and wishes that she had gone back to England. As far as she is concerned, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) should have had her escorted back on a plane to the UK and not offered her a modeling job after she wrote nasty messages on the Hope For The Future website. She also told the Brit that Xander flew over an ocean to get away from her yet she still followed her. But Zoe is not the kind of person to be easily intimidated.

She already aligned herself with Pam (Alley Mills) because they are both animal lovers, and Emma disliked the fact that they bonded so easily and that the rest of the staff is willing to let her misdemeanors go. According to She Knows Soaps, Zoe will approach Quinn with a proposition. B&B fans know that Quinn has a dark side and it might be fun to see these two ladies interact since Zoe has already displayed her stalker tendencies.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, reveals that Xander will also approach his ex-girlfriend. He knows that Emma is no match for Zoe despite the fact that Emma puts on a front. She may not like Zoe, but Emma would never physically do anything about it. On the other hand, B&B fans know what Zoe is capable of and that includes lying to get a job and infiltrate Forrester from the highest ranks. Spoilers indicate that he will ask Zoe to take it easy on Emma. She already feels threatened because she stole the limelight at the HFTF fashion show and she and Xander lived together in an apartment.

However, Zoe will see an opportunity when Xander makes his request. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that she will bargain with Xander so that they can both get what they want. Other B&B spoilers tease that she will also plant a kiss on him during the week of August 27 to thank him for not sending her back to the UK when the Forrester Creations top management wanted his opinion. It seems as if Zoe has only begun her master plan. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.