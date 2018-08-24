‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Fri. August 24: Hope Gets What She Wants, Katie Explores Options [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 24 reveal that while Will’s (Finnegan George) loved ones are looking out for his best interests, Hope (Annika Noelle) doesn’t have a care in the world. As far as she is concerned, she has everything she wants.

B&B viewers saw yesterday how Justin (Aaron D. Spears) pressured Bill (Don Diamont) to attend the business meeting. Even though Bill tried to wrangle his way out, Justin pointed out that it may be a one-time chance to hook a client that they had been waiting for a long time. So, Bill called Katie (Heather Tom) and let her know that he wouldn’t be able to pick his son up as promised. Katie didn’t know how she was going to tell Will the truth. She turned to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) for advice, and she begins to unpack his suggestion today according to Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video.

“How is it even possible? I mean legally I wouldn’t stand a chance.”

Thorne asked Katie to consider filing for sole custody for Will. He wants her to take control of the situation and stop letting Will be at the mercy of his father. He figures that she has a duty to protect her son and that she can only do that if she has legal sole custody of Will.

Bill becomes greatly conflicted when Justin pushes him to take an unexpected and important business meeting at the same time he is supposed to pick up Will.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that she wants to know how she will succeed. B&B viewers know that Katie has a history of alcoholism that she knows Bill won’t hesitate to use against her. But BB fans also saw that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) believes she has a strong case because of his history with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

“He’s doing what’s best for Will.” “We all want what’s best for Will.”

It seems as if Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are still discussing the type of father Bill is. B&B fans will remember that he told his wife that he thinks Katie may seek sole custody and that Brooke was shocked that Katie would take Will away from him. Now it seems as if Ridge may be reiterating that Thorne is also behind the sole custody idea. Brooke feels that everybody wants what’s best for Will and that nobody has ever suggested isolating Bill from his son before.

“This is exactly what I wanted: to be alone with my husband.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Hope and Liam are still cozying it up in the cabin. Although their honeymoon may seem not as lavish to others, Hope still feels that this is all that she wanted. The new bride just wanted time alone with her husband. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.