Donald Trump Will Resign Now That Accountant Alan Weisselberg Has ‘Flipped,’ Says ‘Art Of The Deal’ Co-Writer

Trump Organization CFO has reportedly been granted immunity, and he 'knows everything,' says Donald Trump's 'Art of the Deal' co-writer Tony Schwartz.

Now that Trump Organization Chief Financial Office Alan Weisselberg has been granted immunity by federal prosecutors, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump will soon resign from office — at least according to Trump’s former ghostwriter who penned the book for which Trump is best known, the 1987 bestseller The Art of the Deal.

Weisellberg, described by The Journal as Trump’s “financial gatekeeper” reportedly provided evidence to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York that helped bring about Tuesday’s guilty pleas by former Trump personal lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen, as Inquisitr reported, on several tax and fraud charges — but most notably on charges that he coordinated illegal “hush money” payoffs to two women who said they had adulterous sexual relationships with Trump.

Cohen stated under oath that Trump ordered those illegal payments to be made. David Pecker, the CEO of National Enquirer parent company American Media Inc. which was involved in one of those two “hush” payoffs, has also been granted immunity from prosecution to tell what he knows about those and potentially other crimes involving Trump, CNN reported.

But it is the “flip” of Weisselberg to become a cooperating witness that will be most damaging to Trump, according to Schwartz, who made his prediction on his Twitter account Friday morning.

Donald Trump’s “Art of the Deal” ghostwriter Tony Schwartz. Thos Robinson / Getty Images

“The other shoe has dropped — the smoking gun equivalent to Nixon’s tapes,” Schwartz wrote. “Alan Weisselberg knows everything. Trump will resign as I always assumed. Only matter of time now.”

Schwartz was referring to a tape recording made secretly by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972, during the Watergate scandal, on which Nixon is heard telling top aide H.R. Haldeman to instruct the CIA to quash the FBI’s investigation into the Watergate break-in. The tape, which became known as “The Smoking Gun,” was made public on August 5, 1974, according to the Watergate.info site. Three days later, Nixon became the first and so far only United States president to resign from the office.

Also on Friday, a lawyer who represented Nixon’s vice-president Spiro Agnew — who resigned in 1973 over a corruption scandal, as History.com recounts — called for Trump to follow the lead of Nixon and Agnew, and resign the nation’s highest office.

“We don’t know a quarter of what’s in the pocket of the prosecutor,” said former Agnew lawyer Martin London in an interview, according to The Hill. “If (Trump) has any interest at all in not only saving his skin, but the skin of his child, his children, his son-in-law, his grandchildren, his daughter — this is a time when he’s got to seriously think about (resigning). Now, is he capable of that, of serious thinking? Frankly, I doubt it.”

On Wednesday, a prominent Colorado Republican, Victor Mitchell, who is a candidate to be that state’s governor, became the first well-known GOP politician to call on Trump to resign, in a Colorado Public Radio interview.