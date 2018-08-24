Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Flaunts Floral Bikini In Sandy Instagram Shot

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model — and beau to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — Camille Kostek took to popular social media platform Instagram earlier today to share a sunny snapshot from the U.S. Virgin Islands, where she is currently on vacation.

Taking the shot from Hull Bay Hideaway, nearby to St. Thomas, Kostek’s anonymous camera operator has competently captured her exploring both beach and foliage. Taking a traditional side-on pose, Kostek reveals her toned and athletic frame, long legs reaching down to the impeccable white sand, grains of which can be seen dusting her feet, presumably still wet from a walk in the tide. Modeling a two-piece floral bikini that does much to accentuate her natural curves, Kostek looks coyly over her shoulder beneath a tumble of her signature golden locks, obscuring one of her eyes from view.

Kostek appears to be investigating the beach-side foliage during her photo shoot, one arm reaching up to rest on a thick branch belonging to a tree bearing bright emerald green leaves. Backgrounded by a stack of discarded and sun-dried driftwood and standing on a bed of black seaweed, the scenery takes on as much character as the focus of the Instagram shot herself.

living in a kini #mykindofplace A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Aug 24, 2018 at 7:29am PDT

Camille Kostek’s fans and followers on social media have seen fit to shower her in love for the share, with over 11,000 users having left a heart on the Insta snap in just over an hour since the image was first posted. It is unclear whether or not her significant other joined Kostek in her vacation to the U.S. Virgin Islands, with Rob Gronkowski’s own Instagram account not giving up any clues one way or another and one of the most recent news stories surrounding the star football player coming from NBC Sports — the two-day-old video showing the Patriots tight-end riding a miniature toy horse while wearing a My Little Pony helmet, presumably nowhere near St. Thomas.

According to Heavy, Camille Kostek was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots previous to having engaged in a romantic relationship with Rob Gronkowski, having participated in the cheer squad for a few years before announcing her retirement from the gig in 2014. Kostek was also a communications major at Eastern Connecticut State University, showing an interest in journalism and reportage — going so far as to anchor broadcasts made from her school’s news network.

Camille Kostek joined the Dirty Water Media team in 2016 and continues to contribute to their body of work in 2018 and beyond.